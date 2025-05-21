The Popular Chain That's Bringing Back Its Iconic 'All-You-Can-Eat' Deal
Applebee's, the chain that once failed at starting a neighborhood nightclub and doesn't make its mac and cheese from scratch, has apparently heard that foodies are tightening their belts when it comes to eating out — and is answering the call. In a press release on May 19, Applebee's announced it is bringing back its All You Can Eat deal for a limited time. The chain will once again offer endless rounds of Chicken Tenders, Riblets, and Double Crunch Shrimp. Each deal includes unlimited french fries (and comes with coleslaw), all for just $15.99.
Guests can also choose to dip their Chicken Tenders in two selected sauces from among Applebee's many offerings, including a new Spicy Honey Mustard. Because it's an all-you-can-eat extravaganza, guests can rotate plates between the three proteins, or simply stick to one type and enjoy endless servings of their favorite dish. But, of course, there is no sharing of this meal deal — everyone at the table must order it separately in order to partake — and it's for dine-in only.
Applebee's is slinging new drinks, too
Applebee's isn't just a grill. The restaurant chain, notorious for its limited-time Dollarita promo, will also be slinging new alcoholic beverages behind the counter. Called Bacardi Buckets, they come in three flavors: Rum Breeze, Party on the Beach, and a fruity Strawberry Daq-A-Rita. Each features a type of Bacardi rum and is served in a plastic bucket, garnished with fruit. Applebee's has also partnered with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's tequila company, Teremana, to bring the light pink Watermelon Mana Margarita, made with his Tequila Blanco and garnished with a wedge of lime, which costs just $6.
If you're looking for an alcohol-free experience — or you've got kids under the age of 21 at your table — consider trying the chain's new Dirty Fountain Sodas. These are typical fountain drinks with sweet add-ins like flavored syrup (you can thank Mormonism for the dirty soda trend — the drinks got their start in Utah). For a dollar more, you'll get a splash of cream swirled into your soda, then the entire beverage is topped with whipped cream and a cherry.