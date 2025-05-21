The Popular Chain That's Bringing Back Its Iconic 'All-You-Can-Eat' Deal

Applebee's, the chain that once failed at starting a neighborhood nightclub and doesn't make its mac and cheese from scratch, has apparently heard that foodies are tightening their belts when it comes to eating out — and is answering the call. In a press release on May 19, Applebee's announced it is bringing back its All You Can Eat deal for a limited time. The chain will once again offer endless rounds of Chicken Tenders, Riblets, and Double Crunch Shrimp. Each deal includes unlimited french fries (and comes with coleslaw), all for just $15.99.

Guests can also choose to dip their Chicken Tenders in two selected sauces from among Applebee's many offerings, including a new Spicy Honey Mustard. Because it's an all-you-can-eat extravaganza, guests can rotate plates between the three proteins, or simply stick to one type and enjoy endless servings of their favorite dish. But, of course, there is no sharing of this meal deal — everyone at the table must order it separately in order to partake — and it's for dine-in only.