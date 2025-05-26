Common Mistakes People Make At Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse (And How To Dine Like A Pro)
If you're a meat lover, one of the hardest decisions you'll have to make at a traditional American steakhouse is which cut to order. How do you choose between ribeye, filet mignon, and sirloin when they're all so delicious? Well, at Brazilian steakhouses, like Fogo de Chão, you don't have to — you can try them all.
Founded in 1979 in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Fogo de Chão has expanded to over 70 locations worldwide, earning a reputation as one of the best steakhouse chains in the U.S. But Brazilian steakhouses aren't quite like the ones Americans may be used to. What sets these restaurants apart is a dining experience offered called churrasco, a tradition rooted in the fire-roasting cooking techniques of the Gauchos in southern Brazil.
Fogo de Chão offers two levels to the experience. The Full Churrasco Experience is $80 per person and includes an impressive lineup of meats such as picanha, fraldinha, chicken, ribeye, filet mignon, lamb chops, and more. For an additional $20, the Indulgent Churrasco Experience adds the choice of a premium item like lobster tail, black truffle butter, crab cake, or roasted bone marrow, as well as the opportunity to select a dessert.
While the chain occasionally offers more affordable promos (like the current $49 Best of Brazil deal), dining at Fogo de Chão will definitely cost you a pretty penny. And when you're paying top dollar, it's best to know how to make the most of it. Here are some common mistakes people make at Fogo de Chão that you'll want to try and avoid.
Not making a reservation
According to Fogo de Chão's website, making a reservation in advance is strongly recommended, especially during busier times such as weekends or holidays. While reservations aren't required at the Brazilian chain, they're definitely a smart move — especially given the restaurant's current popularity. As one of the most well known Brazilian steakhouses in the U.S., Fogo de Chão is no stranger to large crowds. And with more hungry customers comes longer wait times — sometimes even for guests who made a reservation.
If you're hoping for a more relaxed experience, consider dining during non-peak hours to avoid the rush of date nights and family celebrations. After all, churrasco is bound to be just as good on a Tuesday at 6 p.m. as it would be on a Friday night. When it comes to dining at Fogo de Chão, a little bit of planning can go a long way, especially if you'd prefer to spend your evening enjoying a perfectly tender lamb chop as opposed to waiting for a table to free up.
Flipping the table card wrong
If you're new to the world of Brazilian steakhouses, there's one important item you'll want to pay close attention to: the table card. And this isn't some simple centerpiece; it's an all-access pass to Fogo de Chão's delicious meat offerings.
Every table participating in the churrasco experience gets a card with a green side and a red side. In order to express interest in new meats coming to your table, make sure to flip that table card over to green. If it happens to be flipped over to the red side, those delicious cuts of picanha, filet mignon, bacon-wrapped chicken, and pork belly are sure to pass you by.
It sounds fairly obvious — green means go, red means stop — but if you've never dined at a Brazilian steakhouse, it could definitely be an initial source of confusion. So make sure that card is flipped over to green when you're feeling hungry, or you (and your stomach) may pay the price.
Missing out on the Market Table's hidden gems
When you purchase the Full or Indulgent Churrasco Experience at Fogo de Chão, you're not just getting an endless parade of delicious meats but access to the Market Table. Inspired by the farmlands of Brazil and Southern Brazilian cuisine, the Market Table is flooded with fresh food options, from salads to charcuterie to antipasti to fresh fruits and vegetables. And pro tip: If you go during Weekend Brunch, that selection expands to include omelets, fresh juices, Belgian waffles, candied bacon, and more.
The Market Table is pretty much the salad bar to end all salad bars — and something you should use to your advantage. If you're hoping to sample the most meat possible at this Brazilian steakhouse, opting for a Market Table selection over other heavier sides is a great strategy.
And if you love the Market Table so much that you're willing to skip out on the meat entirely, you're in luck. Fogo de Chão also offers a Market-Table-only option for $39, giving you unlimited access to these delicious, fresh selections during your dining experience.
Letting the sides steal the show
With the hefty price tag that comes with Fogo de Chão's churrasco experience, it's likely that customers may walk in with one main goal: Eat as much meat as possible. And that goal seems pretty achievable — unless you make the rookie mistake of showing up so hungry that the sides steal the spotlight before the meat even hits your plate.
Fogo de Chão offers plenty of delicious sides, including caramelized bananas, farofa, fogo feijoada, garlic mashed potatoes, pão de queijo, polenta, and soup. Unsurprisingly, it can be pretty tempting to fill up on these tasty, family-style side dishes.
So, yes, the sides are delicious. And yes, you should absolutely try some of them. But remember to pace yourself. Since the meat is the real star of the show at Fogo de Chão, you'll want to have plenty of room to taste every last bite of the mouthwatering offerings.
Passing on the sauces
Fogo de Chão's meats are so flavorful that they're absolutely capable of standing on their own. But if you're looking to take your meat to the next level, the Brazilian steakhouse has a selection of sauces that will make you think twice about skipping out.
The lineup of sauces includes homemade chimichurri, horseradish sauce, hot sauce, and mintchurri. Some might already be old favorites while others might be brand new territory. Regardless, whether you're a huge fan of horseradish or walking into Fogo de Chão wondering, "What exactly is chimichurri?" you really can't go wrong.
With each sauce bringing a different flavor profile to the table, one piece of meat can take on four different flavors when sauces are added into the mix. That's basically a four-in-one dining experience. One bite may be bold and spicy, the next fresh and vibrant. Talk about keeping it interesting.
Failing to try the national cocktail of Brazil
Fogo de Chão offers a variety of delicious drinks, from wines and cocktails to alcohol-free mocktails. But if you're craving a cocktail that'll give you an authentic Brazilian experience, why not take the extra step and opt for a caipirinha: Brazil's national cocktail.
Made with lime, sugar, ice, and a Brazilian, sugarcane-based spirit called cachaça, the caipirinha was a drink originally used to fight sickness. Today, it's a staple of Brazilian culture and a popular offering at Brazilian steakhouses, including Fogo de Chão.
The chain offers the classic version of the caipirinha, but if you're feeling adventurous, try one of their flavorful twists like the Mango Habanero or the Strawberry Hibiscus. With so many delicious options to choose from, you really can't go wrong.
And if you're looking to put your own twist on the cocktail at home, you're not alone. Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson recommends giving the Brazilian cocktail a Swedish twist by replacing the cachaça with aquavit — a liquor closer in taste to vodka or gin. No matter how you enjoy it, the caipirinha is a drink you won't want to miss out on.
Forgetting to leave room for dessert
While the meat may be the main event at Fogo de Chão, if you've got a sweet tooth, you'll want to stick around after dinner. When it comes to dessert, Fogo de Chão has it all. The chain boasts an extensive dessert menu, with options including creme brûlée, key lime pie, tres leches cake, and ice cream. Whether you're craving something rich or something refreshing, there's a dessert for everyone at Fogo de Chão.
And food isn't the only thing on the menu. The Brazilian steakhouse also offers an enticing selection of dessert wines, cocktails, and liquors for those who may want to end their meal on a sweet but boozier note. So, make sure to save some room after dinner. The meat might get you in the door, but the dessert just might keep you in your seat longer than you anticipated.
Not grabbing the meat with the provided tongs
At a restaurant like Fogo de Chão, where servers carve and serve meat directly at your table, it can be tempting to reach for that juicy slice with the fork that's already in your hand. But at a Brazilian steakhouse, that's a pretty big faux pas. Since multiple customers are served meat from the same slab or skewer, maintaining cleanliness is key at Fogo de Chão. That's why each guest is provided with their own set of tongs to grab meat with as soon as it's carved.
It sounds simple but is extremely important. By making sure to grab meat with your tongs as opposed to your personal fork, you help prevent the spread of germs and cross-contamination. After all, no one wants to risk grabbing a bite of meat that's been touched by a fork that isn't their own. Much like placing a napkin on your lap, using your designated tongs is table etiquette that should become second nature when you're dining at a Brazilian steakhouse.
Forgetting that a Fogo de Chão dining experience is a marathon not a sprint
Whether you're a Full Churrasco customer or looking to go all in with the Indulgent experience, this next piece of advice is crucial: Dinner at Fogo de Chão is a marathon, not a sprint. What sets the churrasco dining experience apart is the variety offered. Unlike a traditional American steakhouse, which requires you to choose a larger portion of just one cut of meat as your main course, Fogo de Chão invites you to try a little bit of everything. So, rather than filling up on the first cut of meat right when it comes around, pace yourself and savor the experience. Because, after all, that's exactly what you're paying for — not just the food but the experience of the meal itself.
Still, if that first bite of filet mignon absolutely blows you away, have no fear. It'll be back at your table soon. As long as you keep that table card green, the filet (and every other cut you'll surely love after that) is bound to return in no time.
Leaving the kids at home
Although Fogo de Chão may have upscale restaurant vibes with its crisp cream-colored tablecloths and elegant interior design, that isn't a reason to leave the kids at home. Save the babysitter for another day because the Brazilian steakhouse is surprisingly family friendly, especially when it comes to the bill.
Children between the ages of 7 to 12 years old can enjoy the full churrasco experience for just $40 — half the price of the standard $80 adult price. And, yes, that includes the fresh, delicious offerings of the Market Table and sides as well. If you think it can't get any better than that, just wait because plot twist: it can. Children who are 6 years old or younger eat for free. That's right — free. Sure, they may not have the same stomach space as the adults at the table to fully take part in the dining experience but hey: free is free.
So, don't make the mistake of thinking Fogo de Chão is an adults-only occasion. Meat lovers of all ages can experience the delicious offerings of this Brazilian steakhouse.
Keeping your birthday a secret
If you're visiting Fogo de Chão on your birthday, don't be shy. Seriously — this is a time you may want to brag a little. Why? Because guests celebrating a birthday are treated to a complimentary dessert to mark the occasion. With options like chocolate molten cake and cheesecake brûlée, this is a perk you won't want to miss out on.
And that's not all. If you're a FOGO Rewards member, you not only score a special birthday dessert to celebrate your big day but the added bonus of discounted churrasco. Talk about a birthday gift. So, before you grab that first piece of picanha (with your designated tongs, of course), make sure your server knows it's your big day. You may have to bring your own candles, but Fogo de Chão can provide the cake.
Not joining Fogo de Chão's rewards program
If your once-in-a-blue-moon trip to Fogo de Chão is beginning to turn into a nearly regular occurrence, you'll want to do yourself a favor and make sure you sign up for FOGO Rewards. It's free, easy, and all you'll need to join is a phone number.
Once you've dined at the steakhouse twice, you'll be eligible to start earning rewards. Members have exclusive access to benefits, including a birthday reward of $25 off churrasco and $1 caipirinhas on Tuesdays.
And if that doesn't pique your interest, this might. Members are also eligible for two larger rewards per year — and the options are unreal. The first reward tier includes a jumbo shrimp cocktail (if you spend $25 or more), half off churrasco (with the purchase of another), or access to the seasonal market table.
And for the second tier? You can take your pick of a lobster and shrimp appetizer with a purchase of $25 or more, get a complimentary cut of Wagyu or Branzino when you buy two full-priced churrascos, or even receive a buy-one-get-one offer for the churrasco experience. The only caveat? The rewards do expire. So make sure not to let them sit unclaimed in your account too long or your complimentary Wagyu will be long gone.