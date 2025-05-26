Common Mistakes People Make At Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse (And How To Dine Like A Pro)

If you're a meat lover, one of the hardest decisions you'll have to make at a traditional American steakhouse is which cut to order. How do you choose between ribeye, filet mignon, and sirloin when they're all so delicious? Well, at Brazilian steakhouses, like Fogo de Chão, you don't have to — you can try them all.

Founded in 1979 in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Fogo de Chão has expanded to over 70 locations worldwide, earning a reputation as one of the best steakhouse chains in the U.S. But Brazilian steakhouses aren't quite like the ones Americans may be used to. What sets these restaurants apart is a dining experience offered called churrasco, a tradition rooted in the fire-roasting cooking techniques of the Gauchos in southern Brazil.

Fogo de Chão offers two levels to the experience. The Full Churrasco Experience is $80 per person and includes an impressive lineup of meats such as picanha, fraldinha, chicken, ribeye, filet mignon, lamb chops, and more. For an additional $20, the Indulgent Churrasco Experience adds the choice of a premium item like lobster tail, black truffle butter, crab cake, or roasted bone marrow, as well as the opportunity to select a dessert.

While the chain occasionally offers more affordable promos (like the current $49 Best of Brazil deal), dining at Fogo de Chão will definitely cost you a pretty penny. And when you're paying top dollar, it's best to know how to make the most of it. Here are some common mistakes people make at Fogo de Chão that you'll want to try and avoid.