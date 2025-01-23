What Is A Brazilian Steakhouse And How Does It Compare To American Ones?

Brazilian steakhouses have risen in popularity in recent years, exemplified by the success and expansion of restaurants like Fogo de Chão — and it's easy to see why. A room full of meat perfectly cooked over an open flame, all brought tableside for serving — what could be better than that? For those considering their first dalliance with a churrascaria, you may wonder what sets them apart from their American counterparts.

The first difference you'll notice is the presentation. Brazilian steakhouses are typically staffed by servers called passadores, who serve meat in the rodizio, or "rotation," style. This involves skewers of juicy meat, seasoned with sal grosso (rock salt), carried from table to table and carved tableside for guests. Diners signal their readiness for another round of skewers by flipping a token to the appropriate color: green means "more meat, please!" while red means "I couldn't eat another bite ... until the next round."

While favorites like filet mignon and tomahawk steaks abound, picanha — a Brazilian steak identifiable by its large fat cap — is the real prize. This cut boasts a rich sirloin flavor and a buttery texture that melts in your mouth, thanks to the fat. Another cut that may be unfamiliar to American diners is cupim, which comes from the hump of a zebu, a Brazilian type of cow not generally raised in the United States. Cupim has a uniquely rich and fatty texture.