The Bear Season 4's Leaked Trailer Teases The End Of The Restaurant
Fans of the FX series "The Bear," lock in: A new trailer has leaked on X ahead of its June 25 premiere date (when all episodes will be released at once on Hulu). Though the trailer is not official, it features two characters — one of whom is Uncle Jimmy, played by the illustrious Oliver Platt, who has sunk a lot of money into the titular restaurant — discussing the possible closing of the fine dining eatery.
THE BEAR SEASON 4 TRAILER!!! EVERYBODY MOVE!!! pic.twitter.com/Zkxxrt6Ozg
— chefkids (@girlflopping) May 18, 2025
"Unless everything changes ..." begins Nicholas "Computer" Marshall, played by Brian Koppelman, "... This restaurant needs to officially cease operations," Uncle Jimmy continues for him. A cut shot then shows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, played by Emmy-winner Jeremy Allen White, rubbing his forehead and looking much as he has throughout the entire third season — overwhelmed, exhausted, and kind of defeated in his pursuit of a Michelin star. While the restaurant has evolved from selling iconic Italian beefs to chasing more prestige, viewers will have to wait to see whether Carmy doomed the fine dining concept from the start with his list of non-negotiables.
A possible huge reveal in the leaked trailer
There is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it possible reveal in the leaked trailer, in the scene where Richie Jerimovich — played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach — who leads front-of-house operations for the restaurant, bumbles his way through a definition of success. Standing off to the left of him is a woman who looks a lot like the fan-favorite character Chef Jessica — played by Sarah Ramos — who featured in the Season 2 episode "Forks." Chef Jess, if you'll recall, worked in the expedite station of the restaurant Ever, where Richie learned how to stage in a fine dining setting (while Carmy and Sydney put together a menu).
Fans have been "shipping" the Richie/Chef Jess connection, and if that is her in the trailer, then perhaps audiences will get a chance to see real sparks fly, as Richie has been single since it was revealed in Season 1 that he was divorced from his wife, with whom he shares one daughter. But it could also lead to tension between the two characters, as Chef Jess held the superior position when they first met, and she would now have to follow Richie's lead — despite having seemingly more experience. We look forward to finding out what happens (i.e., binge-watching) when the new season of "The Bear" drops in June.