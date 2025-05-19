The Bear Season 4's Leaked Trailer Teases The End Of The Restaurant

There is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it possible reveal in the leaked trailer, in the scene where Richie Jerimovich — played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach — who leads front-of-house operations for the restaurant, bumbles his way through a definition of success. Standing off to the left of him is a woman who looks a lot like the fan-favorite character Chef Jessica — played by Sarah Ramos — who featured in the Season 2 episode "Forks." Chef Jess, if you'll recall, worked in the expedite station of the restaurant Ever, where Richie learned how to stage in a fine dining setting (while Carmy and Sydney put together a menu).

Fans have been "shipping" the Richie/Chef Jess connection, and if that is her in the trailer, then perhaps audiences will get a chance to see real sparks fly, as Richie has been single since it was revealed in Season 1 that he was divorced from his wife, with whom he shares one daughter. But it could also lead to tension between the two characters, as Chef Jess held the superior position when they first met, and she would now have to follow Richie's lead — despite having seemingly more experience. We look forward to finding out what happens (i.e., binge-watching) when the new season of "The Bear" drops in June.