What Makes Italian Beef Sandwiches A Step Above The Rest?

The Italian beef sandwich was delicious long before "The Bear" made it trendy, but its appearance on the Emmy-winning show has vaulted it into the city's food lexicon alongside iconic Chicago dogs, deep dish pizza, and tavern-style pizza. So what makes this beef sandwich so iconic?

The answer is that the sandwich is greater than the sum of its parts. Created by Italian immigrants striving to stretch their budgets and pantries as far as possible in the 1920s and '30s, the beef is similar to barbecue in that it was created out of practicality rather than decadence. There are various stories about its origin — with Al's #1 Italian Beef claiming to be the inventor — but all you need to do is try it, specifically in its birthplace, to understand why Chicagoans gravitate toward the gravy.

You start with a French roll capable of soaking up jus without disintegrating, especially if you go for it dipped, which is exactly what it sounds like — they dunk the entire sandwich before serving it, creating gravy bread. The meat must be simmered in jus and shaved, not sliced, or else you risk a tough bite. Whether you top it with spicy giardiniera, sweet peppers, or both, is a matter of personal preference.

So the answer isn't just the ingredients, or the resourceful people who made it, or the iconic city that's sustained it, but all of the above. In the same way that New York pizza and bagels taste better in New York, Italian beefs taste better at a table inside a Chicago eatery with a mound of napkins close at hand and a side of fries.