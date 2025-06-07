How Japan Changed Up The World's Most Famous Fast Food Burger Bun
There are certain unalienable truths when it comes to fast food. The cheese has got to be gooey, the fries have got to be crispy, and the burger buns have got to be made of bread ... well, not always. This statement is officially, canonically untrue — thanks to the innovations of McDonald's locations in Japan.
That's right, McDonald's in Japan has dared to dream of a burger without bread. Not in a "no-carbs, lettuce-wrap" kind of way — though it is gluten-free — but with a grilled rice-patty bun, known as the "gohan" bun (meaning "cooked rice"), marinated in soy sauce. As of April 16, 2025, two new sandwiches using this bun — the Gohan Chicken Tatsuta and the Gohan Chicken Tatsuta Tartar Nanban — are available as part of a limited-edition dinner menu. The former features a sweet-and-sour sauce, while the latter adds a dollop of tartar sauce on top.
International fan reaction to the breadless burgers has been mixed, with some appreciating the low-gluten creativity and others expressing healthy skepticism. For those lucky enough to try it, early reviews have been largely positive. However, the use of this ingredient has become a somewhat regular tradition for Japanese McDonald's, which would indicate that in Japan, at least, it's been met with positive feedback. This is especially true of the 2020 Gohan Dabuchi, or Rice Double Cheeseburger, which was a smash hit upon arrival.
A brief history of Japan's fast food rice burger buns
Country-specific specialties are common for McDonald's — including France's exclusive Triple Cheddar & Double Beef burger, which is the most expensive item at McDonald's — and Japan has taken full advantage of the allowed creativity. Japanese McDonald's restaurants offer items like a Bai Shrimp Filet-O, Bacon Potato Pie, and a McFizz Setouchi Lemon Yogurt Flavor drink, made with the regional Setouchi lemons, which are known as a particularly sweet varietal. American-style fast food is popular in Japan, with Kentucky Fried Chicken a common food in Japanese Christmas dinner.
Japanese fast food has a history of inventiveness, including a Godzilla-inspired pizza chain with wild toppings you'll only find in Japan, but the idea of a grilled rice-patty bun isn't an entirely new innovation. A Japanese rival of McDonald's called MosBurger (a charming acronym for Mountain, Ocean, Sun Burger) debuted rice buns in the 1980s, though it allegedly had some issues with the buns staying together without a paper wrap to keep them in place.
As mentioned, McDonald's itself has gone to this well before, previously introducing items like the Gohan Kara Dabuchi, or "spicy double-cheese rice burger," which featured sliced habaneros as well as habanero powder on top of a double cheeseburger. This is not to be confused with the Delicious Spicy Shrimp Rice Burger, which got its heat from garlic and Japanese akatōgarashi red pepper.