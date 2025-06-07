How Japan Changed Up The World's Most Famous Fast Food Burger Bun

There are certain unalienable truths when it comes to fast food. The cheese has got to be gooey, the fries have got to be crispy, and the burger buns have got to be made of bread ... well, not always. This statement is officially, canonically untrue — thanks to the innovations of McDonald's locations in Japan.

That's right, McDonald's in Japan has dared to dream of a burger without bread. Not in a "no-carbs, lettuce-wrap" kind of way — though it is gluten-free — but with a grilled rice-patty bun, known as the "gohan" bun (meaning "cooked rice"), marinated in soy sauce. As of April 16, 2025, two new sandwiches using this bun — the Gohan Chicken Tatsuta and the Gohan Chicken Tatsuta Tartar Nanban — are available as part of a limited-edition dinner menu. The former features a sweet-and-sour sauce, while the latter adds a dollop of tartar sauce on top.

International fan reaction to the breadless burgers has been mixed, with some appreciating the low-gluten creativity and others expressing healthy skepticism. For those lucky enough to try it, early reviews have been largely positive. However, the use of this ingredient has become a somewhat regular tradition for Japanese McDonald's, which would indicate that in Japan, at least, it's been met with positive feedback. This is especially true of the 2020 Gohan Dabuchi, or Rice Double Cheeseburger, which was a smash hit upon arrival.