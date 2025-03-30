The Popular Fast Food Pizza Chain You'll Only Find In Japan And How It Was Inspired By Godzilla

Pizza-la is the second-biggest pizza delivery chain in Japan, beaten only by the American chain, Domino's. This cinematically inspired fast-food pizza spot has made a name for itself in the country and has more than 550 locations across Japan. The inspiration for the name is linked to the movie "Godzilla," which is the famous Japanese monster, as Pizza-la mixes "pizza" with the "la" from Godzilla. This name spawned from the chain's creator, Hidenori Asano, who wanted a brand recognition the size of the monster itself. Not only did the name pull from Godzilla's inspiration, the brand still partners with on-going Godzilla movie franchises to this day.

Though it might seem like the chain's name directly came from "Godzilla," the Pizza-la idea came from American cinema as a whole. Apparently, Asano was moved after seeing the Steven Spielberg masterpiece "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." Funnily enough, Spielberg himself owned a nautical-themed sandwich shop in LA.

Asano was fascinated by the scene where kids were shown eating a delivered pizza, which wasn't commonly found in Japan during that time (in the 1980s). After this out-of-this-world revelation came to Asano, Pizza-la was created under the Four Seeds Corporation umbrella.