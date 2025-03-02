The Most Expensive McDonald's Item Can Only Be Found In France

Despite its humble beginnings in San Bernardino, California in 1948, McDonald's is now the No. 1 global fast food chain corporation and one of the world's largest real estate owners. With almost 42,000 stores operating in over 100 countries, it's easy to find a McDonald's wherever you go. But why visit this fast food chain while you're traveling abroad? Isn't the menu the same everywhere? Contrary to what you may think, the answer is no.

While you can get iconic menu items like the Big Mac all over the world, certain countries feature unique dishes that don't necessarily match the affordable price point McDonald's is known for. Research suggests that France is home to the most expensive menu item at McDonalds: the Triple Cheddar & Double Beef burger, priced at a whopping $15.70. Measuring in at almost three times the price of an American Big Mac, this burger also features pickles and crispy onions to round out such a hefty sandwich. Note that this menu item is different than the Double Big Mac, which features four beef patties instead of two, yet is still less expensive than this French exclusive. Perhaps this mega menu item is a cheeky nod to the common phrase, "Everything is bigger in America." At the time of writing, this expensive menu item can only be enjoyed in France — but with McDonald's recent big changes in 2024, who knows what new combos will be gracing American drive-thrus.