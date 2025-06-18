The Northern And Southern Cities That Split The Title Of 'Fried Chicken Capital Of The World'

Many places boast a unique connection to fried chicken. Kentucky has a fast food chicken chain restaurant named after it while the term "Nashville chicken" is used to describe a whole type of fried chicken. Perhaps even more impressively, South Korea created a style of fried chicken very different to its American counterpart. But, two lesser-known American cities share the honor of being the true fried chicken capitals of the world: Barberton, Ohio and Gordonsville, Virginia. What's more, they came to earn this distinction based on entirely different culinary traditions.

Barberton fried chicken traces its roots back to Serbia where Smiljka and Manojlo Topalsky, two Serbian immigrants, were born. The two of them met in Barberton and married in 1925 not knowing that they were less than a decade away from changing the region's culinary landscape forever. The Great Depression hit them hard, leaving them with only their family farmhouse. So, the couple started a restaurant called Belgrade Gardens in their home. While the restaurant enjoyed modest success, it wasn't until a patron told them to serve a traditional Serbian dish that business really took off.

The dish is called pohovana piletina, and it spread like wildfire around the Serbian-heavy city of Barberton. It's prepared by brining the chicken, egg washing and breading it before allowing it to rest overnight. The chicken is fried in pork lard (which is different to lardo) prior to serving. Smiljka and Manojlo opened their restaurant in 1933, and it is still serving fried chicken to this day.