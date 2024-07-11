The Little-Known Scottish Origins Of Fried Chicken

From Sunday lunches after church to National Fried Chicken Day, plenty of Americans enjoy fried chicken — and this fascination only continues to grow. According to the National Chicken Council, in 1960, the average American ate 28 pounds of chicken. In 2023, that number exploded to 101 pounds a year.

The first widely accepted recipe for American fried chicken comes from the 1824 cookbook "The Virginia Housewife" written by Mary Randolph, who was born at her family plantation called Ampthill in Virginia. She went on to live in Richmond, Virginia, and then the District of Columbia.

It may come as a shock that the origins of fried chicken might be found in Scotland and not the American South. In the first edition of "The Encyclopedia of American Food and Drink," published in 1983, author John F. Mariani claimed that the Scottish people brought fried chicken when they immigrated to the American South in the 18th century. And this immigration potentially brought a proto-recipe for fried chicken, pre-dating the first publication of "The Virginia Housewife."