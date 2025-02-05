How To Use A Jar Of Leftover Pickle Juice For Better Fried Chicken
Fried chicken is one of those dishes that takes some work to perfect, but when the stars align it's worth all the effort. The key is to cook the chicken just enough so that it's flavorful and juicy on the inside, but long enough to get a super crispy outer crust. Many a fried chicken cook has overcooked the chicken in pursuit of that outer crunchy layer, especially the tender white meat pieces, but it doesn't have to be that way. We've got lots of tips for making the crispiest fried chicken, but when it comes to juiciness there's only one: brine it. And no you don't need to make a separate brine – just look for a bottle of leftover pickle juice in the fridge.
Brining chicken in pickle juice could not be easier. All you need is enough brine to cover the chicken. Dump everything in a container and let it sit for at least 30 minutes or as long as two hours. If you don't have enough liquid to cover the chicken, combine everything in a zipper-top food storage bag and agitate it every 20 or 30 minutes so that the surface stays wet. If you normally use buttermilk as a brine, you can combine the two in the container to get the best of both worlds. This is also a great way to create enough volume to completely submerge the chicken.
Brining chicken with pickle juice
Despite what the name sounds like, the liquid left behind in a pickle jar isn't actually juice from the cucumbers; it's a specially balanced mix of salt, sometimes vinegar, and water, plus seasonings like garlic and dill, known as a brine, which gives the pickles their tangy flavor and preserves them for an extended length of time. It's also an underrated hydration powerhouse thanks to its minerals and electrolytes. Most of the time, the juice gets dumped down the drain when the Kosher dills are gone, but just because there are no pickles left doesn't mean the bottle is empty.
When the salty stuff is in contact with the chicken, the meat absorbs the flavored solution and traps some of it inside the cells. Later, when the chicken is cooked, that moisture will keep the chicken extra juicy, even if you happen to overcook it a tad. Once you feel like the chicken is sufficiently brined, just drain away the pickle juice (yes, throw it away this time), pat the pieces dry, and proceed to dredging.
If you're worried about your fried chicken tasting like pickles from the brine, don't be. The strongest flavor is usually dill, which will taste fabulous. Plus, the coating is typically packed with herbs and spices, which will round out the flavors in your fried feast. Once you give it a try, you'll never dump out the leftover pickle juice again.