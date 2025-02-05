How To Use A Jar Of Leftover Pickle Juice For Better Fried Chicken

Fried chicken is one of those dishes that takes some work to perfect, but when the stars align it's worth all the effort. The key is to cook the chicken just enough so that it's flavorful and juicy on the inside, but long enough to get a super crispy outer crust. Many a fried chicken cook has overcooked the chicken in pursuit of that outer crunchy layer, especially the tender white meat pieces, but it doesn't have to be that way. We've got lots of tips for making the crispiest fried chicken, but when it comes to juiciness there's only one: brine it. And no you don't need to make a separate brine – just look for a bottle of leftover pickle juice in the fridge.

Brining chicken in pickle juice could not be easier. All you need is enough brine to cover the chicken. Dump everything in a container and let it sit for at least 30 minutes or as long as two hours. If you don't have enough liquid to cover the chicken, combine everything in a zipper-top food storage bag and agitate it every 20 or 30 minutes so that the surface stays wet. If you normally use buttermilk as a brine, you can combine the two in the container to get the best of both worlds. This is also a great way to create enough volume to completely submerge the chicken.