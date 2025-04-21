Costco Vs Publix: Which Has The Best Vanilla Birthday Cake?

The two cakes offer fairly similar compositions, including ingredients that you typically make a cake from in your very own kitchen. You'll see sugar, flour, oil, and eggs among the listed items. Both cakes have some additives to help aid in preservation and texture, but the biggest difference between the two cakes is that the Costco cake has a vanilla cheesecake mousse inside, while the other cake has layers of buttercream.

Interestingly, neither store supplied nutritional information on the package, so I needed to seek it out in other ways. Through Costco's chat feature on its website, I was able to ask an associate to look up the information for me. In each cake, there are 16 servings, and each individual slice is 440 calories with 21 grams of fat, 59 grams of carbohydrates, and a total sugar count of 46 grams.

To discover the nutritional information for the Publix cake, I reached out to the company, finally hearing back eight days after my initial email, while waiting, I called the store with the bakery I purchased the cake from to find the nutritional information. The associate I spoke to on the phone wasn't sure how to answer my question, so she passed me onto someone else, and they didn't know either. In fact, they told me that they weren't even sure they had access to that information. Finally, Publix emailed me back and shared that each slice of the cake is 360 calories, 20 grams of fat, 43 grams of carbohydrates, and 33 grams of sugar. Publix also informed me that "Products in ready-to-eat form produced in store bakeries and delicatessens are exempt from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's requirements for nutritional labeling." Even still, Costco had the information readily available — quickly — upon request.