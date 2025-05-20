7 Best Chicago-Style Popcorn Brands Available On Amazon, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're from the Windy City or not, you've probably heard of Chicago deep dish pizza and Chicago-style hot dogs. However, the city is also known for its legendary popcorn, and oh man, it is a crave-worthy snack. Or wait, is it a treat? Actually, it's both, and that's one of the reasons people have been seeking it out from all corners of the United States for decades. Made with a mix of caramel and cheese popcorn, it's the ideal blend of sweet, salty, and savory. Basically, it has it all.

If you can't visit one of the iconic popcorn shops that grace the streets of the Windy City in person, Amazon can help you get a taste of the good stuff from wherever you happen to be. The site offers several reputable options, too — but if you're like me, you probably want to know which ones are the best. I mean, you can't always rely on Amazon reviews, and you don't want to waste your money on a dud, right?

In an effort to find which Chicago-style popcorn options on Amazon truly stand out from the competition, I taste-tested seven top-rated brands and ranked them from worst to best. I'll go more in-depth on my methodology at the end, but for now, I'm sure anyone in the know is wondering: Will Garrett Popcorn, the brand that started it all, hold the crown, or has its legacy been surpassed by an up-and-coming brand? Let's find out!