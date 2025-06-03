Add This Canned Ingredient To Fried Chicken And Thank Us Later

You may have heard of unique ways to level up your fried chicken. From fermented honey glazes to fried chicken ice cream, people definitely feel comfortable experimenting with new additions. But Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, kicked things up a notch when he told Food Republic that canned crab meat is a perfect addition to this American classic.

"Canned crabmeat might not be the first thing people think to pair with fried chicken, but it's actually an incredible way to add rich, savory depth," says Littley. "The sweetness of the crab enhances the umami of the chicken, especially when it's folded into the batter or breading." Since fried chicken is such a quintessential comfort food, maximizing that satisfying, down-home feeling you get after eating it is a vital part of developing its flavor. Many restaurants, like Chick-fil-A, use MSG to make their fried chicken irresistibly delicious, thanks to its direct link to umami — but crab fulfills that same purpose, all while adding delightful new flavors.

"You get a subtle seafood note that doesn't overpower but adds an extra layer of [flavor], think of it like a southern surf-and-turf twist," Littley continues. Canned crab meat removes the need to crack open shells yourself, and your seasonings and oil add plenty of flavor. Plus, crab meat simply loves frying in just about any way possible, from Carolina crab cakes that use lump and backfin meat to Maryland blue crabs fried whole when their shells are soft.