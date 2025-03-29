What Is Fried Chicken Ice Cream & Can You Actually Make It?

Fried chicken and ice cream aren't words you expect to hear together to describe a dessert, but they make up the concept behind a fun and creative frozen treat. The snack isn't actually meant to taste like fried chicken, although it's appearance suggests otherwise. Instead, this viral treat, aptly named Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream, has traditional sweet ingredients, and is merely is designed to look like a fried chicken leg.

The the brainchild of pastry chef Cynthia Wong, who was inspired by Drumstick brand ice cream cones not looking like their namesake, and wanting to create an ice cream that did, per Garden and Gun. South Carolina-based company, Life Raft Treats, makes the drumstick-shaped desserts with waffle ice cream, a Twix-style chocolate-covered cookie bar as the "bone," and a coating of caramelized white chocolate. Crushed cornflakes, a cereal that can also be an alternative crunchy coating for real chicken, is added to the outer layer to mimic fried chicken's golden crust. The ice cream has a waffle cone and vanilla ice cream taste, and the cornflake shell is crunchy with a little saltiness.

Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream can be found at various retailers like Whole Foods and Fresh Direct, depending on the region. Curious dessert lovers in the United States can also order Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream online via Goldbelly. Online orders come with nine drumsticks in a gold-and-white striped chicken bucket for $109.95. The website also sells a few of Wong's other creations, including ice cream cakes that look like maple syrup-covered waffles and a ramen bowl.