TikTok Swears Sam's Club Imitation Crab Legs Taste Just Like This Pricey Seafood

TikTok has turned the general public onto a lot of different food trends, techniques, and hacks, like the viral Turkish pasta that emerged toward the end of 2024 or the toaster quesadilla that saves you from dirtying a pan. So it's no surprise, what with the exorbitant cost of food today, that they are spreading the good word on TikTok about Sam's Club's Gadre Surimi Snow Leg Style, which some content creators are saying is a pretty good dupe for actual snow crab legs.

In the video above, TikToker @nick_kratka, who tried the imitation crab legs and only heated them on the stove with butter and garlic, said, "You know that this is not real crab as you're eating it, you know." But, he added (somewhat erroneously), "You really can't beat it. It's like 10 bucks for 10 pieces of crab," which is somewhat misleading. It actually costs a little over $10 for two 1-lb. packs and the amount of pieces you get can vary. But if you want to try them, they can be found in the refrigerated seafood cooler.

Indeed, two pounds of actual crab legs from Sam's Club would cost you in the range of almost $30 — that's $20 more, and you have to go through the laborious process of cooking the crab legs (which can take awhile if you're heating them up from frozen), then cracking and peeling them. Real crab legs are an event, a to-do for sure, and these imitation crab legs make for a quicker, fuss-free weeknight meal.