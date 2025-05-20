Salt Smart: The Marinade Rule That Keeps Fried Chicken Tender & Flavorful

It's no secret that the juiciest fried chicken is achieved by brining it first. But maintaining the perfect balance of salt and water is an overlooked aspect of this trick that Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, believes is vital to get right — if you want to keep your chicken tender and flavorful, that is.

"... That 6 [percent] salt-to-water ratio is considered the sweet spot for good reason," Littley said about building the right brine. "It seasons the meat through without drawing too much moisture out, which can happen with a heavier brine. It also helps the meat hold onto its natural juices, making it more forgiving when cooking." Water and salt move from the brine into the chicken's muscle cells, loading them with flavor and moisture at the molecular level. When it comes to what liquid you use for your brine, there's always a bit of wiggle room, but you should never brine poultry with a solution higher than 6 percent salt.

Too much sodium, and your fried chicken ends up tough and potentially too salty. If you notice you've accidentally added too much salt to your solution, you can always soak your chicken in cold water to draw some out. However, when it comes to brining fried chicken, there's no substitute for proper measurements and timing. Fortunately, making a proper fried chicken brine is a piece of cake thanks to Littley's tried and true measurements.