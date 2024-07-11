Splash Tequila In Your Chicken Wing Brine For A Bolder Flavor

The ultimate half-time snack or drink accompaniment, chicken wings are the go-to appetizer for many. And while giving them a quick fry and toss in sauce can make them flavorful, you may be skipping the very important step of brining, which literally adds taste from the inside out. Even celebrity chefs like Giada De Laurentiis spice up chicken wings with tequila when marinating or brining.

Why tequila? Not only does this spirit create a smoky sweetness in the wings, but it also works as a tenderizer. Alcohol breaks down collagen, which results in more succulent meat. Adding some tequila to your brine will infuse each wing with flavor and improve the texture. The alcohol will only partially evaporate during the cooking process, so if you're feeding someone who cannot tolerate any alcohol, you can substitute orange juice or other citrus fruits to create a similar flavor profile.

When it comes to brining, it is also possible to have too much of a good thing. Brine the wings for a minimum of one hour but ideally shoot for two hours to get maximum flavor. Anything beyond that time frame can result in either overly salty chicken or waterlogged wings. Afterward, pat off the chicken skin and let the wings sit in the fridge uncovered for a few hours. This extra step allows the skin to dry out enough to create a crispy texture when cooking.