Can You Freeze Gummy Candy To Enjoy Later?

Freezing gummy candy might seem unusual, but it's a great way to change up the candy's texture and intensify its flavor. When frozen, gummies become almost solid, and then slowly melt in your mouth. People freeze gummy candies for a number of reasons, whether it be for a longer-lasting treat, to enjoy the firmer feel, or to simply cool down their taste buds in a delicious way.

Simply freezing gummy candies is a great option for a snack, but there are many creative ways to use frozen gummies. To change up the flavor, and to get a slightly softer chew, you can soak your favorite gummies in soda before freezing. Just add them to Sprite or a similar lighter color soda, and let them sit in the fridge overnight. After a stint in the freezer, soda-infused gummies can be used to add a twist to your drinks, just like ice cubes.

You can also freeze gummies in ice cube trays filled with hydrating fresh fruit drinks like blueberry lemonade, cranberry grape juice, or Hawaiian Punch. If you want something boozier, try a blend of raspberry vodka, Cointreau, and soda. If you don't want a full cocktail, you can simply soak your gummies in regular or flavored vodka, or even rum to create a delicious Rummy Bear snack. For a more kid-friendly option, you can layer gummies in popsicle molds with juice or soda before freezing. Frozen gummies can also make great toppings for frozen yogurt as a fun change of pace, and mix well into ice cream sundaes, milkshakes, or pudding cups.