Soak And Freeze Your Favorite Gummies With TikTok's Latest Snack Hack
Another day, another TikTok snack that looks downright delicious — this one is for the candy lovers. Sure, you can just pop plain old gummies, but soaking and then freezing them transforms this store-bought sweet into bite-sized icy snacks, perfect for your next afternoon pick-me-up or movie marathon. Gummy bears are a popular choice, but you can use whichever gummy candy you prefer.
To make them, start by pouring a layer of soda (usually a lemon-lime type) into the bottom of a resealable container, and arrange the gummy bears in a single layer. Even though candies like these are primarily made of sugar in some form, they do not dissolve in the soda. They will actually swell up to two or three times their original size because the gelatin absorbs the liquid instead of breaking down. Since the gummies grow so much, make sure you are using a container that allows the candies to be fully submerged and have enough room to grow as they soak up the soda. Otherwise, you might end up with a sticky mess.
After an overnight soak, remove the puffy gummies from the soda — chopsticks or kitchen tweezers are really helpful here! Transfer them to a parchment-lined plate, and freeze them for about three hours. You will be left with poppable, fruity, sweet-tart treats that could not be more fun to eat.
Delicious flavor combinations for the viral frozen gummies
Lemon-lime sodas are the go-to for lots of people trying out this TikTok snack as the citrusy notes pair well with lots of different fruit flavors, and the clear color of the soda does not muddle the bright hues of the candy. However, it is certainly not the only option. Ginger ale and grapefruit sodas are also tasty choices that have a similar vibe.
Any other fruit-flavored soda can also do the trick. Try orange, grape, cherry, or even sparkling lemonade. Or go for cola or root beer to soak cherry gummies for a soda shop-inspired twist. You can also try soaking gummies in a Mexican soda (like Jarritos) in a flavor such as tamarind, pineapple, passion fruit, or guava. Then after freezing, give the treats a drizzle of chamoy and a sprinkle of Tajín for a sour and spicy take.
You can even use this hack to make a boozy version. In order to really get that slushy consistency, you would not want to soak them in a pure, high-proof spirit since they will never fully freeze. However, a cocktail does the trick. Whip up a Dirty Shirley Fizz, gin and tonic, or classic margarita to use as the soak, or opt for sparkling wine, cider, or hard seltzer instead. This simple and whimsical treat is a perfect vehicle for tons of creative combinations.