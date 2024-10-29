Soak And Freeze Your Favorite Gummies With TikTok's Latest Snack Hack

Another day, another TikTok snack that looks downright delicious — this one is for the candy lovers. Sure, you can just pop plain old gummies, but soaking and then freezing them transforms this store-bought sweet into bite-sized icy snacks, perfect for your next afternoon pick-me-up or movie marathon. Gummy bears are a popular choice, but you can use whichever gummy candy you prefer.

To make them, start by pouring a layer of soda (usually a lemon-lime type) into the bottom of a resealable container, and arrange the gummy bears in a single layer. Even though candies like these are primarily made of sugar in some form, they do not dissolve in the soda. They will actually swell up to two or three times their original size because the gelatin absorbs the liquid instead of breaking down. Since the gummies grow so much, make sure you are using a container that allows the candies to be fully submerged and have enough room to grow as they soak up the soda. Otherwise, you might end up with a sticky mess.

After an overnight soak, remove the puffy gummies from the soda — chopsticks or kitchen tweezers are really helpful here! Transfer them to a parchment-lined plate, and freeze them for about three hours. You will be left with poppable, fruity, sweet-tart treats that could not be more fun to eat.