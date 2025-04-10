The Secret To Copycat Chick-Fil-A Chicken Nuggets Isn't Peanut Oil
The rise of chicken chains like Chick-Fil-A have ensured that nuggets are no longer just for kids. These beloved morsels of boneless meat are delicious and convenient, but did you know that they're also entirely replicable at home? Food Republic spoke to Benjamin Kahriman, the COO of Americano restaurants – a purveyor of fine Italian food in Livermore, California – who gave us some insight into achieving the best Chick-Fil-A style chicken nuggets at home.
The key, according to Kahriman, is a deliciously dill-flavored brine that contributes to the texture and flavor of Chick-Fil-A's signature chicken nuggets. "Pickle juice acts like a brine, containing both salt and vinegar," the expert shared. "Salt [helps] break down muscle fibers in the chicken, allowing it to retain more moisture, and resulting in more tender and juicy chicken."
Leftover pickle juice makes for the best fried chicken due to its combination of salt, vinegar, and flavor additions such as dill and garlic. The salt and acid help break down the protein as it marinates, allowing it to stay extra moist and juicy when cooked. Pickle juice also adds a subtle sweetness to the dish that Chick-Fil-A customers have come to expect. Kahriman explained, "Pickle brines often feature a bit of sugar, which can subtly sweeten the chicken and contribute to a more balanced flavor profile. Furthermore, the subtle tanginess from pickle juice enhances the other seasonings in your breading or sauces, making them more vibrant."
Achieving the perfect pickle brine for your chicken nuggets
There are a couple of things to keep in mind when incorporating pickle juice into your homemade chicken nugget recipe. First, be sure you have the right cut of meat — fast food chicken nuggets are typically made from white meat, specifically chicken breast, though dark meat is occasionally mixed in to add flavor and juiciness from the fattier thighs.
Once you've got your meat picked up and prepared, Benjamin Kahriman gave us a few pointers for adding pickle juice. "Place the chicken pieces in a non-reactive bowl (glass or plastic) and pour enough pickle juice over them to fully submerge the chicken," he advised. Then comes a little patience. "Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, but ideally for two to four hours," Kahriman shared. "This timeframe allows the pickle juice to tenderize the chicken and infuse it with that signature tangy flavor."
When achieving this Chick-Fil-A style marinade, Kahriman noted that letting your chicken soak past six hours can have unexpected, negative effects on the textural quality of the meat. "The acid can start to break down the proteins in the chicken too much, resulting in a mushy or rubbery final product," he warned. When you're ready, pat the chicken dry, bread it, and get ready for frying. Finally, cap things off with an imitation Chick-Fil-A sauce — made from a combination of honey mustard, ranch, and barbecue sauce — to complete the homemade fast food meal.