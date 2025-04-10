The Secret To Copycat Chick-Fil-A Chicken Nuggets Isn't Peanut Oil

The rise of chicken chains like Chick-Fil-A have ensured that nuggets are no longer just for kids. These beloved morsels of boneless meat are delicious and convenient, but did you know that they're also entirely replicable at home? Food Republic spoke to Benjamin Kahriman, the COO of Americano restaurants – a purveyor of fine Italian food in Livermore, California – who gave us some insight into achieving the best Chick-Fil-A style chicken nuggets at home.

The key, according to Kahriman, is a deliciously dill-flavored brine that contributes to the texture and flavor of Chick-Fil-A's signature chicken nuggets. "Pickle juice acts like a brine, containing both salt and vinegar," the expert shared. "Salt [helps] break down muscle fibers in the chicken, allowing it to retain more moisture, and resulting in more tender and juicy chicken."

Leftover pickle juice makes for the best fried chicken due to its combination of salt, vinegar, and flavor additions such as dill and garlic. The salt and acid help break down the protein as it marinates, allowing it to stay extra moist and juicy when cooked. Pickle juice also adds a subtle sweetness to the dish that Chick-Fil-A customers have come to expect. Kahriman explained, "Pickle brines often feature a bit of sugar, which can subtly sweeten the chicken and contribute to a more balanced flavor profile. Furthermore, the subtle tanginess from pickle juice enhances the other seasonings in your breading or sauces, making them more vibrant."