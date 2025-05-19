Ditch The Knife: Use A Water Glass To Peel Mango Instead

Mangoes are definitely one of the sweetest gifts Mother Nature has on offer, but peeling them? That's a sticky situation everyone dreads. Enter the unassuming water glass — a game-changing tool for mango lovers everywhere. And no, we're not just talking about using one to enjoy a refreshing mango lassi.

This mango peeling hack is simple, mess-free, and even pretty fun. Here's how it works: slice the mango lengthwise on either side of the pit to separate the two cheeks. Then, grab a sturdy glass with a thin rim. Hold one mango cheek firmly, and press the edge of the glass against the fruit where the flesh meets the skin, and push down. The mango slides into the glass like magic, leaving the peel behind. Repeat for the other cheek, and ta-da! You've just effortlessly peeled a mango — no battling it out with a knife required.

While mango skin is technically edible, it's not exactly appetizing. It has a tough, bitter taste, and for some people, it can even cause a mild allergic reaction. So, unless you're in the mood for a chewy snack that tastes like a tree branch, toss the skin and enjoy the pure, juicy goodness of the fruit instead.