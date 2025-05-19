Ditch The Knife: Use A Water Glass To Peel Mango Instead
Mangoes are definitely one of the sweetest gifts Mother Nature has on offer, but peeling them? That's a sticky situation everyone dreads. Enter the unassuming water glass — a game-changing tool for mango lovers everywhere. And no, we're not just talking about using one to enjoy a refreshing mango lassi.
This mango peeling hack is simple, mess-free, and even pretty fun. Here's how it works: slice the mango lengthwise on either side of the pit to separate the two cheeks. Then, grab a sturdy glass with a thin rim. Hold one mango cheek firmly, and press the edge of the glass against the fruit where the flesh meets the skin, and push down. The mango slides into the glass like magic, leaving the peel behind. Repeat for the other cheek, and ta-da! You've just effortlessly peeled a mango — no battling it out with a knife required.
While mango skin is technically edible, it's not exactly appetizing. It has a tough, bitter taste, and for some people, it can even cause a mild allergic reaction. So, unless you're in the mood for a chewy snack that tastes like a tree branch, toss the skin and enjoy the pure, juicy goodness of the fruit instead.
Making the most of your peeled mango
This method of peeling mangoes isn't just efficient; it's satisfying. The moment the mango flesh slips away from the peel it feels like you've just uncovered a secret so relish the sweet victory of this culinary revelation. Even better, it keeps the mess to a minimum, leaving your cutting board, surfaces and hands free from stickiness.
Once your mango is peeled, the possibilities are endless. Want a quick, healthy snack? Bite into those juicy slices and savor the tropical sweetness. Feeling fancy? Whip up a tangy mango dipping sauce for spring rolls, combining diced mango with lime juice, shallots, and a hint of chili for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. Or try making a mango salsa by chopping the fruit into small cubes and mixing it with red onion, cilantro, tomatoes, and a squeeze of lime — it's a refreshing topping for grilled fish or tacos. Mango also works beautifully in desserts — try a classic mango sticky rice by pairing it with coconut milk and warm jasmine rice.
The versatility of mango is unmatched. It's like the Beyoncé of fruit...it will steal the spotlight in every dish you put it in. Because here's the thing about mangoes: they're more than just delicious — they're a symbol of abundance and joy across many cultures. In India, they're rightly crowned the "king of fruits" and it's easy to see why.