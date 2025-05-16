Why Does Fairlife Milk Last So Much Longer Than Normal Milk?

Fairlife milk is a lactose-free dairy product. It boasts that it has 50% less sugar than normal varieties, more protein per serving, and does not get the milk from cows that are given artificial growth hormones. This milk also even lasts longer than traditional dairy milk. Here's why — it's pasteurized at a much higher temperature (and for less time) than other milks. You might have even more questions about what makes ultra-filtered milk different than the ordinary stuff, especially when it comes to how long it lasts.

More specifically, this high-temperature, low-time pasteurization process creates a long shelf life for the beverage when the milk is unopened. Even after opening, it typically stays good up to an impressive two weeks afterwards. This is much longer than regular dairy milk, which usually expires in around one week. Better yet, there are plenty of options for those interested, because Fairlife milk comes in four varieties: whole, 2% reduced fat, fat-free, and chocolate flavored whole milk.