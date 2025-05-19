Does Costco Sell Fresh Sliced Deli Meats?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Some say that Costco is the absolute best store to buy meat from. It does sell many different cuts of steak, and is known for selling some pretty bougie cuts of meat. Or maybe you're looking to build sandwiches for a crowd, with bakery croissants or its artisan rolls as the bread, fresh vegetables like lettuce, tomatoes, or cucumbers, and fresh deli-sliced meats. Unfortunately, when it comes to that last part, you're out of luck, because Costco does not have a service-counter deli from which it sells fresh-sliced meats (or cheeses).
No, instead you'll have to head to the refrigerated section and buy pre-sliced and packaged meats, like its Kirkland Signature Uncured Black Forest Ham, which is sold in 28-oz packages. Or you could pick up some smoked or roasted turkey breast. In March 2025, the warehouse chain also began selling meat from the world-famous Carnegie Deli in New York City, in a combo pack that includes pastrami and corned beef. If you can't get fresh-sliced deli meats from Costco, this is surely the next best thing.
What to do if you want fresh-sliced meats at discount warehouse prices
While Costco doesn't do any in-store slicing, it actually sells whole haunches of meat — so if you wanted to invest in a slicer and do the honors at home (we like this meat slicer from OSTBA for the job) you could have meat from Costco that is fresh-sliced. In fact, the iconic warehouse has sold meat slicers in the past, so keep a lookout. But unfortunately, it's not store policy for Costco to slice your half-ham for you in-store, even in the back.
If you were hoping for warehouse chain prices and fresh-sliced deli meat, and you're willing to shop outside of Costco, check out BJ's Wholesale Club if you have one in your area (the stores are currently located in 20 states). BJ's actually does have a deli counter, with a big variety of meats and cheeses, and it often runs sales. Plus, you're not stuck with the pre-cut slice sizes — if you want your ham paper thin, it can oblige you, and if you need a big slab, it can handle that too.