Does Costco Sell Fresh Sliced Deli Meats?

Some say that Costco is the absolute best store to buy meat from. It does sell many different cuts of steak, and is known for selling some pretty bougie cuts of meat. Or maybe you're looking to build sandwiches for a crowd, with bakery croissants or its artisan rolls as the bread, fresh vegetables like lettuce, tomatoes, or cucumbers, and fresh deli-sliced meats. Unfortunately, when it comes to that last part, you're out of luck, because Costco does not have a service-counter deli from which it sells fresh-sliced meats (or cheeses).

No, instead you'll have to head to the refrigerated section and buy pre-sliced and packaged meats, like its Kirkland Signature Uncured Black Forest Ham, which is sold in 28-oz packages. Or you could pick up some smoked or roasted turkey breast. In March 2025, the warehouse chain also began selling meat from the world-famous Carnegie Deli in New York City, in a combo pack that includes pastrami and corned beef. If you can't get fresh-sliced deli meats from Costco, this is surely the next best thing.