Chick-Fil-A Serves Burgers? It Does At This Georgia Location
Chick-fil-A is no stranger to menu experimentation. From its twist on a new chicken sandwich to its fan-favorite smoky sandwiches and fruity drinks, the brand's offerings are not always as universal as its customers may think. This is especially true in Fayetteville, Georgia, where you can dine on a range of Polynesian-inspired foods — from mahi-mahi tacos to tropical nuggets — while surrounded by palm trees and employees in Hawaiian shirts.
While Chick-fil-A is famous for its campaign of cows asking diners to "Eat mor chikin," nobody seems to have told them that this location also serves burgers. Served with Colby Jack, bacon, and a thick slice of pineapple, the Luau Burger is one of the few instances where a Chick-fil-A location actually serves red meat. At $10.45 a burger, it's not the cheapest fast food option out there, but dining at Truett's Luau is an experience in and of itself. The interior dining and patio areas are full of surfboards, palm trees, and ukuleles, and there's even merchandise available for purchase for those who really enjoyed their stay.
Truett's Luau is one of the five diversified types of Chick-fil-A restaurants owned by S. Truett Cathy Brand Restaurants rather than a franchiser. Each of these locations has its own merits and quirks, separating them from standard Chick-fil-A restaurants to make them destination eating spots.
Other Chick-fil-A locations with burgers
While Truett's Luau is the only place to get the Luau Burger, it's not the only location offering up red meat. While many of these locations offer the typical menu — from chicken sandwiches to Chick-fil-A's signature lemonade — they all differentiate themselves in their own ways.
The Dwarf House, the first restaurant owned by Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy, serves up a mix of classic Southern dishes, from hot browns to fried okra and, yes, burgers. Dwarf House burgers are giant, consisting of two patties and standard fixings like lettuce, tomato, and cheese, but they aren't the only thing that sets this restaurant apart. The Zelma Pie counter, named after Zelma Calhoun, who served as the head pie maker for 40 years, offers a range of freshly made pies, from fried apple to coconut cream.
If you're in Maryland but still want a Chick-fil-A burger, no need to fear. Little Blue, a concept from Truett Cathy with a hugely diverse menu, offers a wider range of burgers — from its Swiss mushroom to its signature burger served on a brioche bun with a homemade sauce. While not as closely aligned with Chick-fil-A as some of the brand's other spinoff locations, it focuses on fast delivery to the College Park area while prioritizing the service that makes the company so great.