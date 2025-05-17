Chick-Fil-A Serves Burgers? It Does At This Georgia Location

Chick-fil-A is no stranger to menu experimentation. From its twist on a new chicken sandwich to its fan-favorite smoky sandwiches and fruity drinks, the brand's offerings are not always as universal as its customers may think. This is especially true in Fayetteville, Georgia, where you can dine on a range of Polynesian-inspired foods — from mahi-mahi tacos to tropical nuggets — while surrounded by palm trees and employees in Hawaiian shirts.

While Chick-fil-A is famous for its campaign of cows asking diners to "Eat mor chikin," nobody seems to have told them that this location also serves burgers. Served with Colby Jack, bacon, and a thick slice of pineapple, the Luau Burger is one of the few instances where a Chick-fil-A location actually serves red meat. At $10.45 a burger, it's not the cheapest fast food option out there, but dining at Truett's Luau is an experience in and of itself. The interior dining and patio areas are full of surfboards, palm trees, and ukuleles, and there's even merchandise available for purchase for those who really enjoyed their stay.

Truett's Luau is one of the five diversified types of Chick-fil-A restaurants owned by S. Truett Cathy Brand Restaurants rather than a franchiser. Each of these locations has its own merits and quirks, separating them from standard Chick-fil-A restaurants to make them destination eating spots.