Chick-Fil-A Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Smoky Sandwich And Adding A Fruity New Drink

Chick-fil-A lovers, rejoice! The fast-food chain is bringing back its beloved Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich as part of its newly revealed 2025 spring menu, along with some fruity new drinks.

Fans of the sandwich have been waiting a long time for this moment — the last time it graced the menu was back in 2022. "Juicy chicken is paired with crispy bacon hand-tossed in a brown sugar and black pepper blend, topped with Colby Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce and a smoky [barbecue] sauce, [and] served on a toasted, buttery, sweet yeast bun," Chick-fil-A said in a press release shared with Food Republic. Beginning March 17, the sandwich will not only return, but it will also come with three new customization options for the chicken filet: original, spicy, and classic grilled. Don't delay getting your fix, though — the sandwich will only be available until June 7.

To wash down your Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, Chick-fil-A is also debuting a lineup of limited-time Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages. The new Pineapple Dragonfruit Lemonade starts with either of the chain's signature Lemonade options (regular or diet), then jazzes things up with natural pineapple and dragonfruit flavors. The Pineapple Dragonfruit Frosted Lemonade takes it a step further by blending in the company's signature Icedream dessert. Meanwhile, the Pineapple Dragonfruit Iced Tea merges the chain's classic Iced Tea with the new fruit flavors, and the Pineapple Dragonfruit Sunjoy infuses them into Chick-fil-A's signature Sunjoy — a mashup of its in-house Lemonade and freshly brewed Sweetened Iced Tea.