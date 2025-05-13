The Best Canned Tomatoes We've Tasted — And Why They're Worth Every Penny

A mediocre can of tomatoes won't break your next Italian cooking night, but an exquisite can of tomatoes will surely make it. That's why we at Food Republic put in the time and work to rank the best and worst canned tomato brands. Flavor, including the balance of saltiness and acidity, price, and non-tomato ingredients were all included in the grading criteria. After factoring all of those variables in, there was only one conclusion to be made: Cento All Purpose Crushed Tomatoes came in first place.

While it might not be crowned the winner when ranking by affordability (at $5.69 a pop, it was the most costly brand that our tasters tried), where it really shines is in the simplicity of ingredients. If you check the label, you'll see that the ingredients printed under nutrition facts show a short, lonely, list of one: vine-ripened crushed tomatoes. It's hard to get better than that! According to our taste tester, Cento's tomatoes had a cleaner, brighter taste than other brands, along with a well-layered flavor profile. Worse-performing brands, such as Signature SELECT Petite Diced Tomatoes, were much more acidic while lacking the bright, sweet-yet-savory flavor of a high quality canned tomato.