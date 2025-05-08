Taco Bell Fans Will Love This Viral Crunchwrap Hack (And It's Cheaper, Too)
We can always count on TikTokers for the inside track on hacking our favorite restaurants. TikTok videos have educated us on how to get a cheaper steak at Texas Roadhouse, as well as the bizarre fast food pizza hack for Raising Cane's lovers. And we can't forget the former McDonald's corporate chef who showed us how to elevate a Filet-O-Fish sandwich by adding Big Mac sauce. If you're a Taco Bell fan, a former employee has taken to TikTok to teach us the secrets behind the Crunchwrap Supreme — specifically, how to make it yourself at home for less money than you'll pay at the Bell.
Through her Dollar Tree Dinners TikTok page, the former taco slinger dishes up the goods in a viral video that has gotten millions of views. She assures us that, armed with a pound of ground beef spiced up with taco seasoning, store-bought nacho cheese sauce, crispy tostada shells, oversized Grande tortillas from Old El Paso, and a handful of toppings (lettuce, tomato, and sour cream, to be specific), you can churn out a Crunchwrap Supreme in your own kitchen.
The best part? You'll get your crunchy snack fix for a fraction of the cost you'd pay at a Taco Bell drive-thru. One Crunchwrap Supreme surpasses $5 at the restaurant. Using this at-home dupe, the TikToker estimates you'll pay about $15 for all of the ingredients necessary to churn out six Crunchwraps, which breaks down to about $2.50 apiece. Now that's a deal we'll run for the border to get!
Folding and upgrading your Crunchwrap
There is, of course, more to making a Crunchwrap Supreme than just the ingredients (though, admittedly, not a whole lot more). But that characteristic hexagon shape is part of the package. Fortunately, our TikToker provides the inside skinny on that, too, demonstrating the trade secret Taco Bell fold that only an employee would know. To get a true Crunchwrap Supreme experience at home, it's really all about that fold. One important facet of getting it right is the oversized tortilla (warmed up first, which makes tortillas more pliable and less prone to breakage as you bend and manipulate them).
Aside from saving some bucks, there are additional advantages to making your own Crunchwrap Supreme in your home kitchen, like the ability to customize it beyond what Taco Bell will give you. The Bell does allow some in-restaurant modifications such as adding chicken or steak (but for an upcharge). But you can go further in the freedom of your own kitchen, adding in shrimp or pork, for instance, or sub your favorite chips (Doritos, anyone?) for the crunchy tostada.
Possessing the secrets of the Crunchwrap fold can enable a clever home cook to take this hack in other directions, too. For instance, you can go sweet with the snack, spooning in things like caramel sauce and pie filling in place of the beef and nacho cheese, and topping it up with whipped cream or cream cheese instead of sour cream. A breakfast Crunchwrap could also be executed with bacon, eggs, crumbled sausage, shredded cheese, and more.