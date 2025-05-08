Taco Bell Fans Will Love This Viral Crunchwrap Hack (And It's Cheaper, Too)

We can always count on TikTokers for the inside track on hacking our favorite restaurants. TikTok videos have educated us on how to get a cheaper steak at Texas Roadhouse, as well as the bizarre fast food pizza hack for Raising Cane's lovers. And we can't forget the former McDonald's corporate chef who showed us how to elevate a Filet-O-Fish sandwich by adding Big Mac sauce. If you're a Taco Bell fan, a former employee has taken to TikTok to teach us the secrets behind the Crunchwrap Supreme — specifically, how to make it yourself at home for less money than you'll pay at the Bell.

Through her Dollar Tree Dinners TikTok page, the former taco slinger dishes up the goods in a viral video that has gotten millions of views. She assures us that, armed with a pound of ground beef spiced up with taco seasoning, store-bought nacho cheese sauce, crispy tostada shells, oversized Grande tortillas from Old El Paso, and a handful of toppings (lettuce, tomato, and sour cream, to be specific), you can churn out a Crunchwrap Supreme in your own kitchen.

The best part? You'll get your crunchy snack fix for a fraction of the cost you'd pay at a Taco Bell drive-thru. One Crunchwrap Supreme surpasses $5 at the restaurant. Using this at-home dupe, the TikToker estimates you'll pay about $15 for all of the ingredients necessary to churn out six Crunchwraps, which breaks down to about $2.50 apiece. Now that's a deal we'll run for the border to get!