The Bizarre Fast Food Pizza Hack For Raising Cane's Lovers
Creative fast food chain superfans discover all kinds of hacks and secret menu items so they can enjoy their faves in more ways, like the Flying Dutchman at In-N-Out Burger and the "Jochizza" pizza concoction at Costco food courts. Raising Cane's devotees have taken this trend to another level, coming up with a bizarre hack to transform a Box Combo into a pizza using nearly all the items on the popular fast food chain's short menu.
@fooddudescook
Raising Cane's Pizza Hack 🍕 #easyrecipe #cooking #lifehack #recipe
A user on TikTok topped a pre-made pizza crust with cut-up Raising Cane's chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas Toast, and a large cup of the signature Cane's Sauce, as the base known to be a mix of mayo and ketchup with spices. The pizza is finished with shredded mozzarella cheese and more drizzled sauce and oven cooked for 15 minutes. This TikTok creator does get kudos for creativity, but it's not the most intuitive hack we have seen emerge from the minds of Raising Cane's lovers.
In fairness, you could view this pizza creation as a cousin of barbecue chicken pizza, and a classic example of chaos cooking at home. But this version is weighed down and unbalanced with too many bread-like textures in one bite. It's also not fast food level quick or cheap. The 3 Finger Combo costs some $10 to $12 depending on location, and a 22-ounce cup of sauce is reportedly around $6. You also need to factor in the added cost and additional trip to the grocery store for the pizza crust and a bag of mozzarella.
A slight tweak to this pizza recipe might make the hack worthwhile
Despite the flaws on this Raising Cane's-inspired pizza, it can be tasty and convenient to incorporate your favorite fast food chicken into recipes. A few simple changes could lighten up this pizza hack and achieve a more pleasant bite. Consider leaving off the fries and Texas Toast, and brush the crust with melted butter mixed with garlic powder before spreading on the sauce if you want the toast's buttery garlic flavor. If you don't want to abandon the fries completely, try ditching the store-bought pizza crust and instead repurpose the starchy side as the base of your pizza, by mashing the fries into a moldable potato dough and form onto a pan before adding your toppings.
You can also bring in the one Raising Cane's menu item not on the original pizza: coleslaw. Putting a dollop or two of this side onto the pizza after it's out of the oven will add a much needed freshness and crunch. Another possibility it to make a half-and-half pizza, with Cane's Sauce on one half, and the chain's honey mustard sauce on the other. The secret sauce isn't advertised on the Raising Cane's menu, but if you request it, employees will be happy to accommodate. Modifying the pizza in these ways won't change what you'll spend at the fast food joint by too much, since all of these elements like coleslaw for Texas Toast can be swapped out based on customer preference.