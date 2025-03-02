The Bizarre Fast Food Pizza Hack For Raising Cane's Lovers

Creative fast food chain superfans discover all kinds of hacks and secret menu items so they can enjoy their faves in more ways, like the Flying Dutchman at In-N-Out Burger and the "Jochizza" pizza concoction at Costco food courts. Raising Cane's devotees have taken this trend to another level, coming up with a bizarre hack to transform a Box Combo into a pizza using nearly all the items on the popular fast food chain's short menu.

A user on TikTok topped a pre-made pizza crust with cut-up Raising Cane's chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas Toast, and a large cup of the signature Cane's Sauce, as the base known to be a mix of mayo and ketchup with spices. The pizza is finished with shredded mozzarella cheese and more drizzled sauce and oven cooked for 15 minutes. This TikTok creator does get kudos for creativity, but it's not the most intuitive hack we have seen emerge from the minds of Raising Cane's lovers.

In fairness, you could view this pizza creation as a cousin of barbecue chicken pizza, and a classic example of chaos cooking at home. But this version is weighed down and unbalanced with too many bread-like textures in one bite. It's also not fast food level quick or cheap. The 3 Finger Combo costs some $10 to $12 depending on location, and a 22-ounce cup of sauce is reportedly around $6. You also need to factor in the added cost and additional trip to the grocery store for the pizza crust and a bag of mozzarella.