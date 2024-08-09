The Best Way To Freeze Your Own Strawberries

Juicy fresh strawberries at the peak of their season are truly delicious. If that season feels all too fleeting, then the good news is that strawberries freeze well, making it convenient to enjoy the ruby-red fruit all year round. However, they need to be prepared in the right way to get the best results. This means flash-freezing them individually first, so they don't all freeze together in one solid, unworkable mass.

Firstly, the berries (well, technically strawberries aren't berries even though that's how they're commonly referred to) need to be gently washed under running water and thoroughly dried. Remove as much moisture as possible with dishtowels or paper towels, so they don't turn to mush. Hull the fruit, and then space them out on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Freeze them until solid (two to four hours, depending on how big your berries are), and then transfer them to resealable bags, squeezing out the air to prevent freezer burn. Frozen this way, the berries won't stick together, and you can just take out what you need.

Keep in mind that strawberries are tricky to slice once they're frozen, so think in advance about how you want to use them. If your recipe calls for them to be sliced, halved, or quartered, then it's best to cut them up after they've been washed and dried, but before you flash-freeze them. Stored correctly, the fruit will last up to a year in the freezer but will taste best within six months.