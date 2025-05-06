Starbucks' Free Drink Customization This Week Is For Iced Coffee Lovers
Summer's here and that means coffee lovers everywhere are making the switch from hot brews to iced beverages. To welcome in the sunny season, Starbucks is showing iced coffee lovers some extra love. In addition to the debut of the new Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Food Republic learned via email that Starbucks is offering rewards members free cold foam on any cold beverage between May 7 and May 11, 2025.
Cold Foam Days gives iced coffee lovers a chance to mix and match their favorite drinks with the company's most popular beverage modifier, all at no extra charge. Made of frothed, nonfat milk, cold foam is offered year-round in many flavors ranging from chocolate to cinnamon and beyond. This season, Starbucks is also offering two limited-time flavors: lavender, the star of its spring lineup, and its new cold foam flavor, cherry. To properly celebrate Cold Foam Days, Starbucks is debuting yet another new flavor on May 7, Brown Sugar Cream. With a silky texture and caramel-like sweetness, it pairs perfectly with any cold brew or an iced chai.
Starbucks Rewards members can participate in Cold Foam Days by either applying the coupon for an in-app purchase or simply telling a barista at participating stores. Each member can redeem this coupon up to 50 times, which is good news when you consider all the possible, delicious combinations to take advantage of.
Try these tasty flavor combinations in celebration of Cold Foam Days
Starbucks has never lacked flavor options. Between its variety of iced beverages and cold foam options, there are hundreds of combinations to try before Cold Foam Days finishes up. From classic pairings to new twists, there's no shortage of ways to celebrate the coffee giant's latest promotion.
If you like simpler, more basic flavors, options like brown sugar, vanilla, or salted caramel cream cold foam may be the choices for you. All three pair perfectly with a simple cold brew, adding subtle flavors while acting as fantastic substitutes for your typical cream and sugar. There are few things better in the coffee world than latte foam, and now it's never been easier to get that sweet topping on an iced beverage (at no extra charge for a limited time). Try Starbucks' blonde or pistachio lattes with any of these three cold foam flavors for a winning combination.
If, however, you're looking for something a little more unique, then Cold Foam Days is your oyster. An iced white chocolate mocha with cherry cream is practically a dessert by itself, balancing richness and fruit in a way that tastes more like a sundae than a coffee. An iced caramel macchiato with a matcha cold foam topping also creates a blend of flavors with a rich floral bouquet. Of course, you can also just double down on flavors by adding lavender cream cold foam to a lavender oat milk latte — talk about a winning combination that says farewell to springtime and hello to summer.