Starbucks' Free Drink Customization This Week Is For Iced Coffee Lovers

Summer's here and that means coffee lovers everywhere are making the switch from hot brews to iced beverages. To welcome in the sunny season, Starbucks is showing iced coffee lovers some extra love. In addition to the debut of the new Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Food Republic learned via email that Starbucks is offering rewards members free cold foam on any cold beverage between May 7 and May 11, 2025.

Cold Foam Days gives iced coffee lovers a chance to mix and match their favorite drinks with the company's most popular beverage modifier, all at no extra charge. Made of frothed, nonfat milk, cold foam is offered year-round in many flavors ranging from chocolate to cinnamon and beyond. This season, Starbucks is also offering two limited-time flavors: lavender, the star of its spring lineup, and its new cold foam flavor, cherry. To properly celebrate Cold Foam Days, Starbucks is debuting yet another new flavor on May 7, Brown Sugar Cream. With a silky texture and caramel-like sweetness, it pairs perfectly with any cold brew or an iced chai.

Starbucks Rewards members can participate in Cold Foam Days by either applying the coupon for an in-app purchase or simply telling a barista at participating stores. Each member can redeem this coupon up to 50 times, which is good news when you consider all the possible, delicious combinations to take advantage of.