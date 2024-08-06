The Best Way To Clean Your Rusty Blackstone Griddle

The first thing you need to do is turn on the griddle and allow it to preheat for about 20 minutes on high heat. This step helps loosen up the rust. After that, cut the heat and let it cool down enough so you will not accidentally burn yourself. For the impatient, heat-resistant gloves can help here. Then, go to town with the scraper — a metal spatula can also do the job. Use even pressure and try to scrape every inch of the surface. After you have gotten up as much rust as you can, wipe it away, and cover the entire surface in cooking oil.

Think of the plain oil as your cleaning liquid. It catches all the debris just like water would. However, since water causes rust, and your griddle surface is now woefully unprotected, using it here would not be a good choice. Scrub the griddle thoroughly with your grill stone, adding more oil as needed. Wipe the surface clean, and then repeat the process until you don't see rust particles.

For particularly stubborn patches, you can enlist the help of Blackstone's griddle top restorer. Apply this liquid just on the rusty spots, let it sit for about five minutes, and then wipe it off with the scrubby pad. You can repeat this a few times too before cleaning off the residue with soap and water.