Frozen Fries Deserve Better Than A Dunk In Hot Oil. Here's How To Cook Them For The Best Results
Everyone loves a crispy, crunchy fry, but not everyone has the time to double-fry their homemade fries. Between the slicing, soaking, oil prep, draining, and seasoning, this method can be a real hassle. Fortunately, chef Mark Slutzky, the director of Culinary at McCain, told us that frozen fries can be just as good, provided you prepare them correctly.
According to the expert, an air fryer is key. "Don't skip the preheat," Slutzky told Food Republic. "Getting your air fryer or oven hot before you start cooking is key to achieving a crisp exterior on your fries. I also recommend keeping to the high end of the suggested cooking temperature to ensure maximum crispiness." That high heat combined with an air fryer's capacity to remove excess moisture is a winning combination for crispy fries that are made from frozen.
You also want to make sure they cook evenly and don't get stuck together, so remember this important step when cooking fries in the air fryer: flipping them or shaking the basket halfway through. "For fries that are crisp on the outside and fluffy inside, toss them in the oven or air fryer straight from the freezer without thawing," the expert explained. "If using an oven, you should also arrange your frozen fries in a single layer on your baking sheet, not overlapping." Still, whether you cook them thawed or frozen, air fryers have some significant advantages over convection ovens. Although not everyone associates air fryers with great cooking, Slutzky insists there's simply no better option for quality fries.
Why air-fried fries are simply the best
In the debate between air fryers and convection ovens, the former has a slight advantage where frozen fries are concerned. According to Mark Slutzky, "Air fryers are faster than a conventional oven, provide a more even heat, and help remove moisture so your fries come out nice and crispy," the expert shared. Even the most tightly sealed bags of frozen fries have a bit of moisture on the individual pieces. To maximize their crispiness, you have to use a method that removes as much moisture as possible. If you don't have easy access to the handy kitchen gadget, Slutzky pointed out that a convection oven setting can work, too. But if you have both and are debating which one is best for the job, air fryers are simply more convenient and provides an overall better texture for your fries.
Of course, how you choose to cook the potato-based side is only half the battle. According to Slutzky, you should also pick a fry "that crisps up well and suits your personal taste." Quick-cooking, thinner options like McCain's 5 Minute Shoestring Fries are great because the interior comes to temperature quickly, while the exterior crisps up beautifully. For a thicker, heartier cut like steak fries, you may need to extend the cook time slightly to achieve the same crunchy texture. Provided you use all of Slutzky's tips and best practices, your side dish should turn out delicious no matter what fry you prefer.