Frozen Fries Deserve Better Than A Dunk In Hot Oil. Here's How To Cook Them For The Best Results

Everyone loves a crispy, crunchy fry, but not everyone has the time to double-fry their homemade fries. Between the slicing, soaking, oil prep, draining, and seasoning, this method can be a real hassle. Fortunately, chef Mark Slutzky, the director of Culinary at McCain, told us that frozen fries can be just as good, provided you prepare them correctly.

According to the expert, an air fryer is key. "Don't skip the preheat," Slutzky told Food Republic. "Getting your air fryer or oven hot before you start cooking is key to achieving a crisp exterior on your fries. I also recommend keeping to the high end of the suggested cooking temperature to ensure maximum crispiness." That high heat combined with an air fryer's capacity to remove excess moisture is a winning combination for crispy fries that are made from frozen.

You also want to make sure they cook evenly and don't get stuck together, so remember this important step when cooking fries in the air fryer: flipping them or shaking the basket halfway through. "For fries that are crisp on the outside and fluffy inside, toss them in the oven or air fryer straight from the freezer without thawing," the expert explained. "If using an oven, you should also arrange your frozen fries in a single layer on your baking sheet, not overlapping." Still, whether you cook them thawed or frozen, air fryers have some significant advantages over convection ovens. Although not everyone associates air fryers with great cooking, Slutzky insists there's simply no better option for quality fries.