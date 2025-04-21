The Case For Double-Frying Homemade Fries
It's hard to beat the satisfying texture of a restaurant-quality — or even fast food — french fry. The insides appear lush, surrounded by a crispy golden skin — a quality that can feel impossible to recreate at home. Fortunately, there is a relatively simple fix if you're willing to put in the time: double-frying your homemade fries. To learn more about this process, we spoke to JJ Johnson, chef and bestselling author, as he prepared for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival.
Lack of double frying is why most homemade fries aren't as crispy as those you can get from a fast food joint, and it can be the secret to your in-house success. Once you've cut your potatoes into your desired shape, follow Johnson's three-step method as follows. First, "cook [the fries] once at a lower temperature [325 degrees Fahrenheit] to soften," says Johnson. Next, transfer the fries to a sheet pan or plate to let them cool down in the freezer. The first round of cooking is more for the inside of the fries, which will soften without overcooking the outside. Finally, Johnson says to "fry frozen at high heat [375 degrees Fahrenheit] for the crispiest texture." Refreezing helps allow for a proper crust that doesn't affect the inner potato; and this scientific reaction is why chefs prefer their fries frozen to begin with. Trust the experts — double-frying is worth the extra time it takes for cravable, fast food-style fries.
Choosing the right oil and seasoning for your fries is key
French fries come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes — but with most forms, double frying will be the key to a balanced bite. At home, the easiest shape to create will likely be straight-cut fries that most resemble what you'd order from somewhere like McDonald's. Aside from double frying, you can upgrade your home recipe by opting for the best oil for french fries. Peanut oil is known for having a high smoke point, meaning you can crisp fries up quickly without absorbing extra grease that compromises the texture.
While a proper crispy fry is a treat in itself, go the extra mile with your homemade fries by adding a seasoning. Chef JJ Johnson suggests using "a Green Seasoning consisting of a blend of fresh herbs, garlic, scallions, and peppers for next-level fries." You'll be adding freshness to a side dish that can sometimes come across as heavy, providing a great flavor balance to your double-fried masterpiece. Crispy fries also tend to be sturdier for dipping, or even for layering cheese and other condiments on top — all thanks to double frying. Just remember that any semi-liquid toppings will naturally make the fries mushy over time, so be sure to eat them while they're hot. But so long as you follow chef Johnson's french fry method, you'll want to skip the drive-thru in favor of your own kitchen.