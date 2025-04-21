The Case For Double-Frying Homemade Fries

It's hard to beat the satisfying texture of a restaurant-quality — or even fast food — french fry. The insides appear lush, surrounded by a crispy golden skin — a quality that can feel impossible to recreate at home. Fortunately, there is a relatively simple fix if you're willing to put in the time: double-frying your homemade fries. To learn more about this process, we spoke to JJ Johnson, chef and bestselling author, as he prepared for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival.

Lack of double frying is why most homemade fries aren't as crispy as those you can get from a fast food joint, and it can be the secret to your in-house success. Once you've cut your potatoes into your desired shape, follow Johnson's three-step method as follows. First, "cook [the fries] once at a lower temperature [325 degrees Fahrenheit] to soften," says Johnson. Next, transfer the fries to a sheet pan or plate to let them cool down in the freezer. The first round of cooking is more for the inside of the fries, which will soften without overcooking the outside. Finally, Johnson says to "fry frozen at high heat [375 degrees Fahrenheit] for the crispiest texture." Refreezing helps allow for a proper crust that doesn't affect the inner potato; and this scientific reaction is why chefs prefer their fries frozen to begin with. Trust the experts — double-frying is worth the extra time it takes for cravable, fast food-style fries.