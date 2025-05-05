Crumbl Is Bringing Back A Family-Sized Cake, But Just How Big Is It?

Crumbl has named its fan-favorite Tres Leches cake as the new flavor of the month for May 2025, and that's not all. Just in time for Cinco de Mayo week and Mother's Day celebrations, you can once again get your hands on a shareable, family-size version of this delicious treat. For $29.99, Crumbl customers can order a delectable and perfectly moist Tres Leches cake — hot on the heels of its recently released and similarly flavored cake with a fruity twist — that is definitely bigger than the other "Large Desserts" offered on Crumbl's traditional menu. How big is it? The exact dimensions have not been released, but based on visuals alone, it is about the size of six regular-sized Crumbl cakes in one bakery-style box.

One Redditor on the r/CrumblCookies subreddit confirmed it's massive size, writing that the dessert "can't be eaten in one sitting." Many lovers of this flavor have expressed their excitement for this offering, appearing on menus after nearly a year since its initial debut. If you're interested in purchasing it to celebrate Mother's Day and share among your family, however, be sure to get your order in and pick it up by Saturday, because Crumbl is famously closed on Sundays.