Crumbl Is Bringing Back A Family-Sized Cake, But Just How Big Is It?
Crumbl has named its fan-favorite Tres Leches cake as the new flavor of the month for May 2025, and that's not all. Just in time for Cinco de Mayo week and Mother's Day celebrations, you can once again get your hands on a shareable, family-size version of this delicious treat. For $29.99, Crumbl customers can order a delectable and perfectly moist Tres Leches cake — hot on the heels of its recently released and similarly flavored cake with a fruity twist — that is definitely bigger than the other "Large Desserts" offered on Crumbl's traditional menu. How big is it? The exact dimensions have not been released, but based on visuals alone, it is about the size of six regular-sized Crumbl cakes in one bakery-style box.
One Redditor on the r/CrumblCookies subreddit confirmed it's massive size, writing that the dessert "can't be eaten in one sitting." Many lovers of this flavor have expressed their excitement for this offering, appearing on menus after nearly a year since its initial debut. If you're interested in purchasing it to celebrate Mother's Day and share among your family, however, be sure to get your order in and pick it up by Saturday, because Crumbl is famously closed on Sundays.
This isn't the first time that Crumbl has introduced family-size baked goods
Crumbl's Tres Leches Cake re-appearing on menus with a family-style upgrade calls to mind another, party-sized dessert released by the baked good company not too long ago: The Confetti Celebration Cake. Back in September 2024, to celebrate its birthday, Crumbl released the a confetti-style cake flavor that was large enough to feed a crowd for $29.99. The baked good was stacked three layers high, and clocked in at a whopping 7 ounces. The company also offered a smaller, more portable version of the Confetti Cake, with two layers of sponge with buttercream icing in between, weighing in at just 2.5 ounces each.
Crumbl apparently had to create boxes specifically for the triple-layered dessert, because it definitely wouldn't be fitting inside any of its already-existing containers. Customers were impressed by its size, with one Redditor saying, "I went and got it and it's a huge one. Good, too." A commenter on Crumbl's Instagram post announcing the cake joked, "'Shareable' Confetti cake? That's cute," implying they will be tackling that delicious treat all on their own. Crumbl fans also expressed excitement that the baked good was offered in time for their own birthday celebrations, and were glad to finally have a larger baked good option that was perfect for a party. If fan reactions are any indication, Crumbl may want to consider continuing its larger dessert offerings.