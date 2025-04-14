Crumbl's New Cake Puts A Fruity Twist On Tres Leches
Tres leches cake is a signature dish of any Latin American dessert table. Deriving its unique taste from evaporated, condensed, and whole milk, each dairy layer provides its own flavors to create a distinctive, creamy whole. The franchise bakery, Crumbl, knows this and decided to put its own twist on the classic, adopting the same principles in an exciting new way.
When you take a bite of Crumbl's new Strawberry Tres Leches Cake, you won't have a doubt in your mind about what berry it chose to use. Made with strawberry cake, topped with strawberry jam, and dusted with dehydrated strawberry dust, Crumbl employs different versions of the fruit's flavor to great effect. The cake itself is light and spongy, providing the first hints of fruitiness. The jam layer is a bit more forward, carrying concentrated amounts of strawberry and sugar in equal measure. The final sprinkling of fruit dust is the cherry — er, strawberry — on top of whipped cream, accenting each bite with a subtler flavor that makes this one of the most strawberriest desserts ever made.
The whole cake is soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, marrying the old with the new and providing the rich, creamy dairy that made the original recipe so beloved. As one of the tastiest spring harvest fruits you'll want on your plate, you won't want to miss this newest opportunity to get your strawberry fix. Grab it while you can — it's available between April 14 and April 19.
More new flavors from Crumbl
Whether Crumbl is updating its menu to give you more time to order a cookies and cream brownie or changing its iconic pink boxes for Valentine's Day, the sweet treat chain is anything but averse to trying new things. Staying abreast of the company's new concoctions is the best way to ensure you always have plenty of options when a dessert craving strikes.
To celebrate Easter, Crumbl has a new Candy Egg Brownie Cookie baked with candy egg pieces. Of course, that wasn't enough for one of the nation's best sugar sellers, so it decided to take things up a notch and top the cookie with the sweet eggs as well. The whole thing is a delightful mix of textures, with rich, tender brownie and melty chocolate encased in a crisp, sugary eggshell.
Crumbl also has a new Carrot Cake, full of all the classic tastes and ingredients. The cake itself is mixed with coconut, pineapple, and spices, creating a broad range of tangy, warm, and sweet flavors. A glaze and cream cheese frosting guarantees the cake is sweet enough for even the most sugar-happy customers and adds plenty of richness to leave you satisfied. Finally, Crumbl completes the cake with chopped pecans for a nutty finish that complements the coconut and spice marvelously.