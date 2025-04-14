Crumbl's New Cake Puts A Fruity Twist On Tres Leches

Tres leches cake is a signature dish of any Latin American dessert table. Deriving its unique taste from evaporated, condensed, and whole milk, each dairy layer provides its own flavors to create a distinctive, creamy whole. The franchise bakery, Crumbl, knows this and decided to put its own twist on the classic, adopting the same principles in an exciting new way.

When you take a bite of Crumbl's new Strawberry Tres Leches Cake, you won't have a doubt in your mind about what berry it chose to use. Made with strawberry cake, topped with strawberry jam, and dusted with dehydrated strawberry dust, Crumbl employs different versions of the fruit's flavor to great effect. The cake itself is light and spongy, providing the first hints of fruitiness. The jam layer is a bit more forward, carrying concentrated amounts of strawberry and sugar in equal measure. The final sprinkling of fruit dust is the cherry — er, strawberry — on top of whipped cream, accenting each bite with a subtler flavor that makes this one of the most strawberriest desserts ever made.

The whole cake is soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, marrying the old with the new and providing the rich, creamy dairy that made the original recipe so beloved. As one of the tastiest spring harvest fruits you'll want on your plate, you won't want to miss this newest opportunity to get your strawberry fix. Grab it while you can — it's available between April 14 and April 19.