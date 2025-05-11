The Clever Way Jacques Pépin Cooks Sardines For A Crispy, Crunch Treat

The humble sardine might not be as illustrious in the United States as it is in Europe, but that deserves to change. Inexpensive, packed with cardiovascular benefits and protein, as well as the lowest mercury levels among fish, sardines can make for a surprisingly versatile, tasty addition to your weekly rotation. And if you follow the recipe for Jacques Pépin's favorite summer snack of fried sardines, it can be a lot of fun.

One of Pépin's hobbies since childhood has been going to a lake or oceanside and net-fishing for sardines. Once he catches enough for his meal, he cleans the fish, soaks them in milk, and then coats them in flour before frying them in peanut oil heated to about 350 degrees Fahrenheit. After about five minutes, once they're golden brown and crispy, all that's left is to remove the sardines from the oil, sprinkle them with salt, and get to snacking. They can be eaten whole, bones and all. If that sounds scary, don't worry, especially if you're cooking with canned sardines. The heat the fish are exposed to during packaging softens the bones and makes them perfectly safe to eat.

If you're cooking using fresh-caught sardines, the fish and their bones might be slightly bigger and crunchier — they're still edible, but those feeling cautious can remove them. Many supermarkets also carry boneless sardines for ultimate peace of mind.