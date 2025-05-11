Golden Vs Normal Raisins: Is There A Difference?
Regardless of color, all raisins are one thing — dried grapes. The different colors come from how they are processed. Golden raisins are yellow because they undergo a unique process involving about eight hours of sulfur dioxide exposure. Though many people might not notice a difference in taste between golden and normal raisins, some say golden raisins have a sweeter and juicier flavor.
Interestingly enough, both raisins are most often made from the same kind of grape, the Thompson Seedless variety. What sets regular raisins apart is that they do not get the sulfur dioxide treatment that golden raisins do. Instead, regular raisins dry in the sun. Some are dried on the vine, but another method includes picking bunches of grapes, separating the individual fruits, and then spreading them out to sun dry.
What sets golden raisins apart?
While you can swap golden raisins for other dried fruits that give you an energy boost, they work in many different recipes to provide a burst of sweetness. Since both golden and regular raisins come from the same grape variety, either can be used instead of the other in a recipe. Often, deciding which to use comes down to aesthetic preferences. Golden raisins offer a bright color and are generally a bit larger than the normal raisins.
That larger size makes golden raisins great in treats where you want a more noticeable pop of moisture. For example, golden raisins are one of a few excellent ingredients for the best oatmeal cookies, with the dried fruit adding a delicious texture and fruity flavor to every bite. For the same reasons, this raisin variety also works in a Moroccan merguez and vegetable tagine recipe or dish of smoked broccoli slaw.
When you should use normal raisins
Standard raisins are still sweet, just not as sweet as their yellow counterparts. Texturally, these raisins are a bit firmer and chewier than golden raisins. If you only have the regular variety around but want a plumper fruit, one step you should not skip when cooking with raisins is simply soaking them in water before use.
Opt for regular raisins in your homemade raisin bread to avoid over-sweetening the loaf, and try your favorite sandwiches on raisin bread for the ultimate sweet and salty lunch. After all, fruit and cheese is a well-known pairing. Imagine a sandwich with peppery turkey, rich cheddar, and studs of sugary raisins that complement every flavor.
The firmness of regular raisins also makes them popular in cereal or cinnamon raisin granola. This hardy fruit stands up well to the crunchy bites of oats and grains while perfectly pairing with warm cinnamon and toasty notes.