Golden Vs Normal Raisins: Is There A Difference?

Regardless of color, all raisins are one thing — dried grapes. The different colors come from how they are processed. Golden raisins are yellow because they undergo a unique process involving about eight hours of sulfur dioxide exposure. Though many people might not notice a difference in taste between golden and normal raisins, some say golden raisins have a sweeter and juicier flavor.

Interestingly enough, both raisins are most often made from the same kind of grape, the Thompson Seedless variety. What sets regular raisins apart is that they do not get the sulfur dioxide treatment that golden raisins do. Instead, regular raisins dry in the sun. Some are dried on the vine, but another method includes picking bunches of grapes, separating the individual fruits, and then spreading them out to sun dry.