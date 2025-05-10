The Effortless Hack You Need For Intricate Cake Decorations

Looking for an easy decoration hack to elevate your cakes? The good news is that those doilies you have lying around the house can finally come in handy. A simple doily can transform an ordinary cake into a stunning masterpiece with minimal effort and no fuss.

Simply take your finished cake, place a clean lace doily carefully on top, then, using a sifter, evenly sprinkle powdered sugar over the doily. When the sugar is spread evenly, gently peel back the doily to reveal a beautiful lace pattern. (Make sure your cake is cooled when you start so that the sugar doesn't melt and ruin the design!)

Don't have a doily? Cut out paper snowflakes to make your own pattern, and then follow the same steps you would with the doily. You can use this same method to cut out words and numbers and place them on the cake to make a sugar-coated message.