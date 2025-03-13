What Drinks Mix With Champagne For 2-Ingredient Bubbly Cocktails?

There's just something about a glass of bubbly that feels so elevated and luxurious. And even though picking a good bottle of champagne without breaking the bank can seem intimidating, it's really not that difficult. Not to mention, it's essential when you're using that champagne (which is different from regular wine, by the way) to make some fizzy cocktails — the more affordable the bottles, the more cocktails you can make, right?

You may wonder which of those mixed drinks are the best for you to try. To find out, we spoke to Roger Kamholz, author of Pour Together, a cocktail recipe book specializing in 2-ingredient drinks that will tantalize your tastebuds. And when it comes to making drinks using champagne as the star ingredient, Kamholz had some ideas. "A few of my favorite Champagne cocktails include the Kir Royale, the Death in the Afternoon, and the Champagne Velvet," Kamholz said. "Each is very different, showing off the versatility of champagne as a cocktail ingredient."

Now you may be wondering what exactly is the second ingredient in Kamholz's suggestions. Not to worry, we're going to go more in-depth on those recommendations — plus a few more — so you can feel confident making some easy and delicious 2-ingredient cocktails the next time you pop that bottle of champagne.