What Really Makes White And Wheat Bread Different

If you're like us, you may have mistakenly picked up wheat bread instead of white while grocery shopping on more than one occasion. This may have also raised the question of whether there's actually a difference between the two. Simply put: there's quite a distinction.

While both use wheat berry flour in their baking process, whole wheat bread utilizes all aspects of the wheat berry's nutritional physiology — bran crust, the inner germ layer, and the starchy endosperm. Contrastingly, white bread only contains the endosperm which plays into how the two taste, as well as their texture and nutritional content.

Looking at their profiles, whole wheat bread tends to have a denser texture and earthy, nutty flavor. Although there are ingredients to avoid when buying whole wheat bread, like high fructose corn syrup, it does hold more fiber, B vitamins, and minerals like zinc. White bread is processed with a whitening agent, providing its color and without wheat's germ. This makes it fluffy, light and much milder in its taste. Of course, this also means that it has less nutritional value than wheat, but that same refining process is what grants white bread with a comparatively longer shelf life.