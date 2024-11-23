French Bread Vs Baguette: What's The Difference?

In the words of the great Oprah Winfrey, "I love bread." From round loaves of sourdough to intricately braided challah and crispy baguettes, bread is enjoyed around the world in many different forms. But when you're shopping for the loaf that best suits your needs, it can be difficult to distinguish the differences between certain kinds. For example, French bread and baguettes are, surprisingly, not the same thing. While both are on the longer side and typically made of white bread, they actually have a lot less in common than you might assume. Accidentally picking one when you meant to snag the other could result in a very different outcome for your recipe.

Ironically enough, the bread with "French" in its name is actually not, in fact, French in origin. When baguettes and French bread are compared side by side, the differences in size and texture become clear. French bread is typically softer, shorter, and wider than baguettes, which are long, thin, and noticeably hard on the exterior. The two types of bread are also used differently across various cuisines, thanks to their contrasting consistencies in both crumb and crust.