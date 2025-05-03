The Sugar Swap You Need If You Like Chewier Cookies

Swapping liquid sugars in for granulated sugar may require some adjustments to your measurements. "These sugars contain different levels of sweetness from sucrose, fructose and glucose levels," Laura Kanya explained. She recommended a 1:1 swap for maple syrup, which is easy enough to remember. But if you're using honey or corn syrup — perhaps to make these swirly cinnamon honey bun cookies — keep in mind they are sweeter than granulated sugar. "I would use ¾ cup honey to [one] cup of granulated sugar," she advised.

You might also need to reduce other liquids in the recipe, such as milk or buttermilk, since syrup, honey, or corn syrup add extra moisture. Additionally, consider increasing your leavening agents, like baking soda or baking powder, as they typically react with granulated sugar to help your cookies rise.

"Baking time with syrups are the same," Kanya noted, "but I would reduce the baking temperature by 25 degrees Fahrenheit, since they will brown faster." Once baked — and after a few have been eaten — store them in an airtight container (though if you only have an old-school cookie jar, you can keep your cookies fresh by placing them in a plastic bag with a piece of bread).