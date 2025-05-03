The Sugar Swap You Need If You Like Chewier Cookies
There is definitely a time and place for thin, ultra-crispy cookies, but sometimes, you just want a soft, pillowy chew. If this sounds relatable and your bakes keep coming out flatter and crisper than you'd like, you might consider swapping out your granulated sugar for a liquid sugar. Food Republic spoke to Laura Kanya, the research and development chef at Ann Clark Ltd., and she explained that making this switch can "create a more dense and chewy cookie that has a little more height."
The two main liquid sweeteners you can try swapping in for granulated sugar are maple syrup and honey. Their added moisture changes the texture of the dough and the final bake, resulting in a softer, chewier bite. However, Kanya noted that these sweeteners also affect the taste. For example, using maple syrup can create a richer, deeper, more caramel-y flavor (especially when used with brown sugar), while honey can add a delicately floral hint to your cookies.
Some adjustments to consider when swapping in liquid sugar
Swapping liquid sugars in for granulated sugar may require some adjustments to your measurements. "These sugars contain different levels of sweetness from sucrose, fructose and glucose levels," Laura Kanya explained. She recommended a 1:1 swap for maple syrup, which is easy enough to remember. But if you're using honey or corn syrup — perhaps to make these swirly cinnamon honey bun cookies — keep in mind they are sweeter than granulated sugar. "I would use ¾ cup honey to [one] cup of granulated sugar," she advised.
You might also need to reduce other liquids in the recipe, such as milk or buttermilk, since syrup, honey, or corn syrup add extra moisture. Additionally, consider increasing your leavening agents, like baking soda or baking powder, as they typically react with granulated sugar to help your cookies rise.
"Baking time with syrups are the same," Kanya noted, "but I would reduce the baking temperature by 25 degrees Fahrenheit, since they will brown faster." Once baked — and after a few have been eaten — store them in an airtight container (though if you only have an old-school cookie jar, you can keep your cookies fresh by placing them in a plastic bag with a piece of bread).