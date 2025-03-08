Have An Old-School Non-Sealable Cookie Jar? Here's How To Keep Your Cookies Fresh Inside

If you've taken the time to whip up a batch of chewy pumpkin chocolate chip cookies or tamarind and lime thumbprint cookies, you want to ensure they stay fresh until every tasty morsel is devoured (no wasting delicious baked goods!). But if your cookie jar is on the antique side and doesn't have an airtight seal, preserving those homemade treats can be a challenge.

We get it — maybe your cookie container is an heirloom from your grandmother's house, or it's just such a cute bit of crockery. Sentimental value is real, and you don't have to throw it out or use something else. There's a way to keep your cookies fresh inside an old-school jar. For guidance on how to do it, Food Republic reached out to world-renowned pâtissier Adriano Zumbo.

"Store cookies ... with a slice of bread," Zumbo recommends. You can place the treats in a sealed vessel that fits inside the jar, like a hard plastic cracker keeper — we like this one by Stay Fresh, though a plastic zip-close bag will also do the trick. With your cookies properly stacked, the container will fit in a cookie jar with no problem, and the addition of the bread helps keep them from hardening or growing stale. Fresh white bread is best, as it has more moisture, which the treats will absorb. White bread also won't impart unwanted flavor to your cookies the way whole wheat or flavored bread might.