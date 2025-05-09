The Part Of The Ribs You Can't Forget To Trim Off

While there are plenty of tips to consider when cooking ribs, we wanted to learn more about why trimming ribs in particular is so important (and if any part needs to be removed before cooking). To do so, Food Republic spoke to Michelle Wallace, renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., to learn more.

According to Wallace, it's important to trim ribs before cooking in order to have the best possible outcome for your meal. "Ribs have a tough membrane on the back of them (silver skin) that needs to be removed before the cooking process, [or your final product] will be tough," Wallace warned. "Removing any other tough cartilage or excess fat is [also] encouraged."

Removing the membrane from the ribs can be one of the more difficult parts of trimming. Just take a sharp knife to get under the edge of it and lift, and then grip it with a paper towel to pull the rest off — slowly, or it may rip. By removing these unnecessary parts, you'll have the perfect base to make excellent ribs. "A cleaned and [trimmed] rib will have a more even cook and tender final product," Wallace explained.