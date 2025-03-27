The Unexpected Liquid That's Perfect For Braising Pork

Whether you enjoy it piping hot or iced, coffee is more than a beverage; it's an incredibly versatile ingredient. Coffee tastes amazing when used to flavor baked goods or as an elevated topping on ice cream. You can even use coffee to keep your fridge smelling fresh. Here's another use for coffee you may not have thought of: to braise pork.

Food Republic spoke to Scott Baptie, Sunday Times bestselling recipe book author, to learn more about this. He says the deep, roasted flavor of the coffee helps bring out the rich, savory taste of the pork "while adding just a hint of bitterness to balance the fat." If braising your meat with coffee sounds completely random, it's not. Baptie says, "The natural acidity in coffee also helps break down tough fibers of the meat, which can make it even more tender and delicious."