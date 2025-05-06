Why Some In-N-Out Burger Locations Have 2 Crossed Palm Trees

From the stacked Double-Double cheeseburger to the infamous hand-cut french fries, even those who have never visited an In-N-Out can instantly recognize the brand. That's thanks to the fast food chain's successful branding — a strategy that goes far beyond its menu. Take the landscaping, for example: At nearly every In-N-Out location, you'll spot a pair of crossed palm trees, deliberately planted and associated with the chain since 1972.

While many might think that In-N-Out's crossed palms are a nod to the sunny California foliage where it was founded, the idea actually came from the founder's favorite movie: "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World." The 1963 film depicts a group of characters searching for treasure that is discovered under a group of palm trees that grew in a "W" formation. In-N-Out's founder loved the idea of his prized possession — In-N-Out restaurants, obviously — also being marked in such a way, and thus the crossing of palm trees was born.

In a way, this nod to a Hollywood blockbuster is still very Californian, which we love. This symbol has far outgrown In-N-Out's planters, with everything from restaurant awnings and interior wallpaper to store apparel touting the iconic trees. If you see someone rocking a hat or pair of socks with two crossed palms, you know that they've likely tasted the deliciousness that is an In-N-Out burger — after all, it's one of Reddit's top-ranked fast food burgers for good reason.