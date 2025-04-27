In-N-Out Burger's Secret To Staying Exclusive & Why It Hesitated To Expand Beyond The West Coast

For decades, In-N-Out was adamant that any new restaurant it opened would never be located more than a day's drive from what it calls its "patty-making facilities," in order to ensure the ingredients in menu items like its polarizing french fries were always fresh. This was more than just a quality control or safety policy, it was what the Snyder family had built the In-N-Out brand around. To the company, it was non-negotiable. So what changed?

Well, In-N-Out hasn't announced any change to that policy — if anything, it's underlined its importance by establishing new production facilities outside of California. The first major distribution center was opened in Dallas in 2011 to service eight new Texas restaurants that opened that year. While In-N-Out could feasibly get shipping trucks to reach its new operating office in Franklin, Tennessee, it's more likely that the $125.5 million project will also include a new patty-making facility.

However, the actual decision to make In-N-Out a coast-to-coast chain also reflects a cultural shift at the company. At 17, Lynsi Snyder was the last inheritor of the family business after the deaths of her uncle and father in the 1990s. At 27, she became president of In-N-Out, which by that point had already made its way to neighboring states and would soon land in Texas. Snyder has repeatedly emphasized that any expansion of the business would be a carefully considered project, but the company's commitment to the West Coast has clearly shifted. Under Snyder, one of In-N-Out's two corporate offices in Southern California is set to close, with certain staff expected to transfer to the new headquarters in Franklin.