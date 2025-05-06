The Annoying Roadblock You May Run Into At A Costco Self-Checkout

Despite its many benefits, there are some drawbacks to shopping at Costco. Not all Costco locations receive the same limited-time treats, for example, and the store doesn't label its aisles in an attempt to get shoppers to stick around longer and buy more. Then there are the self-checkout kiosks, implemented in 2019, which can cause a whole host of headaches. One roadblock, pointed out by Reddit users, is an unspoken item limit at the store's self-checkout area, which only gets revealed once the customer is at the kiosk, actively scanning items.

"When I tried to use the self-checkout I was told by an employee it could only be used with five items or less," one commenter posted incredulously on an r/Costco thread. Presumably, there were no signs that alerted customers to the item limit at the checkouts.

This appears to be a somewhat common occurrence at Costco, with rules seemingly left up to individual stores to decide. Some of the commenters on the r/Costco thread supported the idea of item limits but said that a five-item limit was way too low. One response, though, summed it up best: "All I want is consistency. If Costco is going to enforce a number, do so — note what the number of items is, and enforce it consistently across stores."