Is It Ever Safe To Make Steak Tartare At Home?

In addition to your beef tartare being safe to eat, you also want it to taste great (and feel good in your mouth, too), and some cuts of beef just aren't going to cut it when it comes to tartare. "The best cuts of beef for tartare are tenderloin or filet mignon because you want a cut that is lean and tender," chef Dominick Pepe told us, "because cuts with excessive connective tissue or fat" do not make for a pleasant chew.

He went on to recommend at least Prime grade and told home cooks to avoid Choice and below, as well as any cheap beef, like discount steak from the bargain bin that's close to expiring (its lack of freshness could definitely be harboring bacteria that would otherwise get cooked off, but not where steak tartare is concerned). Perhaps surprisingly, Pepe also warned against using ribeye or strip steak, "due to their higher fat content and potentially tougher texture when raw."

Steak tartare also commonly includes a raw egg yolk on top, too. Pepe strongly suggested using organic eggs because of the "difference in their quality and the reduced risk of contamination." If you can get farm-fresh eggs, directly from the source, all the better, particularly where taste is concerned; there is nothing so delicious as the creamy, rich yolk of a recently laid egg.